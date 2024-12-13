Create Short Marketing Videos with Ease
Boost engagement with AI avatars and customizable templates for brand consistency.
Explore Examples
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Create a 60-second video aimed at digital marketers who want to streamline their content creation process. Highlight the ease of using HeyGen's drag-and-drop tools and text-to-video from script features. The video should have a sleek and professional visual style, with a clear and authoritative voiceover generated by HeyGen's voiceover capabilities.
Design a 30-second video for social media managers eager to optimize their content for various platforms. Emphasize the power of HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing and exports, ensuring videos are perfectly tailored for each social media channel. The visual style should be bold and eye-catching, with a catchy music track to enhance shareability.
Produce a 45-second video targeting content creators who want to leverage AI video creation for their projects. Showcase HeyGen's media library/stock support to provide a wide range of visual options. The video should have a creative and imaginative visual style, complemented by a smooth and engaging voiceover to captivate the audience.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers marketers to create short marketing videos effortlessly with AI-driven tools, ensuring brand consistency and optimized video ads for social media sharing.
High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video.
Leverage AI video creation to produce compelling video ads quickly, enhancing your marketing strategy with minimal effort.
Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes.
Create captivating social media content using customizable templates and drag-and-drop tools to boost audience engagement.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help create short marketing videos?
HeyGen offers a powerful marketing video maker that utilizes AI video creation to streamline the process. With customizable templates and drag-and-drop tools, you can easily craft engaging video ads that maintain brand consistency.
What features does HeyGen offer for video optimization?
HeyGen provides a range of video optimization tools, including aspect-ratio resizing and exports, to ensure your videos are perfectly tailored for any platform. Additionally, voiceover generation and subtitles enhance accessibility and engagement.
Can HeyGen's AI avatars enhance my video ads?
Yes, HeyGen's AI avatars can bring a unique and dynamic element to your video ads. These avatars, combined with voiceover generation, create a personalized and professional touch that resonates with audiences.
Why choose HeyGen for social media video sharing?
HeyGen simplifies social media sharing with its intuitive interface and branding controls. You can effortlessly create videos that align with your brand's identity, ensuring consistent messaging across all platforms.