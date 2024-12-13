Create Short Marketing Videos with Ease

Boost engagement with AI avatars and customizable templates for brand consistency.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Prompt 1
Create a 60-second video aimed at digital marketers who want to streamline their content creation process. Highlight the ease of using HeyGen's drag-and-drop tools and text-to-video from script features. The video should have a sleek and professional visual style, with a clear and authoritative voiceover generated by HeyGen's voiceover capabilities.
Prompt 2
Design a 30-second video for social media managers eager to optimize their content for various platforms. Emphasize the power of HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing and exports, ensuring videos are perfectly tailored for each social media channel. The visual style should be bold and eye-catching, with a catchy music track to enhance shareability.
Prompt 3
Produce a 45-second video targeting content creators who want to leverage AI video creation for their projects. Showcase HeyGen's media library/stock support to provide a wide range of visual options. The video should have a creative and imaginative visual style, complemented by a smooth and engaging voiceover to captivate the audience.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Short Marketing Videos

Follow these four simple steps to craft engaging marketing videos using HeyGen's powerful tools.

1
Step 1
Choose a Video Template
Start by selecting from HeyGen's wide range of customizable templates. These templates are designed to maintain brand consistency and provide a professional look to your marketing videos.
2
Step 2
Add AI Avatars and Voiceover
Enhance your video by incorporating AI avatars and generating a voiceover. HeyGen's AI capabilities allow you to create dynamic and engaging content effortlessly.
3
Step 3
Apply Drag-and-Drop Tools
Utilize HeyGen's intuitive drag-and-drop tools to easily arrange your video elements. This feature simplifies the editing process, ensuring your video is both creative and polished.
4
Step 4
Export and Share on Social Media
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired format and share it across your social media platforms. HeyGen supports various aspect-ratio resizing options to optimize your video for different channels.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers marketers to create short marketing videos effortlessly with AI-driven tools, ensuring brand consistency and optimized video ads for social media sharing.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

.

Utilize AI avatars and voiceover generation to craft authentic and inspiring customer success stories that resonate with your audience.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create short marketing videos?

HeyGen offers a powerful marketing video maker that utilizes AI video creation to streamline the process. With customizable templates and drag-and-drop tools, you can easily craft engaging video ads that maintain brand consistency.

What features does HeyGen offer for video optimization?

HeyGen provides a range of video optimization tools, including aspect-ratio resizing and exports, to ensure your videos are perfectly tailored for any platform. Additionally, voiceover generation and subtitles enhance accessibility and engagement.

Can HeyGen's AI avatars enhance my video ads?

Yes, HeyGen's AI avatars can bring a unique and dynamic element to your video ads. These avatars, combined with voiceover generation, create a personalized and professional touch that resonates with audiences.

Why choose HeyGen for social media video sharing?

HeyGen simplifies social media sharing with its intuitive interface and branding controls. You can effortlessly create videos that align with your brand's identity, ensuring consistent messaging across all platforms.

