Create Shelter in Place Videos: Essential Safety Guides

Ensure preparedness and clear communication in emergency situations. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script to rapidly produce vital shelter-in-place guides.

444/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a 45-second video specifically for employees or school staff, detailing "lockdown procedures" to "secure the building" during an internal threat. The visual style should be professional and direct, incorporating infographic-style elements to clearly display critical steps. Target this video for internal training, leveraging HeyGen's Templates & scenes to quickly assemble a structured and effective instructional piece.
Example Prompt 2
Create a 30-second urgent message for community leaders and diverse populations, demonstrating how to "communicate in emergency" during "severe weather" events. The video should adopt a clear and reassuring visual style, featuring simple text overlays and universal symbols. To ensure broad accessibility, this short PSA will primarily utilize HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature, allowing for easy translation and understanding across multiple languages.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a 90-second segment for an "Emergency Management Video Series" addressing responses to various "natural disaster events." This educational video is intended for corporate training programs and public safety organizations, featuring an authoritative and informative presentation style. It will prominently use an AI avatar as the presenter to convey critical information, enhanced by HeyGen's AI avatars capability for a consistent and professional on-screen presence.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How creating shelter in place videos Works

Quickly produce essential Shelter-in-Place video guides with AI, ensuring clear, accessible communication for any emergency or crisis situation.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script for Emergency Videos
Draft clear, concise instructions for "Shelter-in-Place" scenarios. Use HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability to instantly transform your safety content into an engaging video.
2
Step 2
Choose an AI Avatar and Visuals
Select a suitable "AI avatars" to present your critical safety messages. Enhance your video with relevant visuals and branding to reinforce "preparedness and safety".
3
Step 3
Add Subtitles for Broad Accessibility
Ensure your message reaches everyone by generating "Subtitles/captions". This enhances understanding and makes your videos effective for "communicate in emergency" situations across diverse audiences.
4
Step 4
Export Your Videos for Distribution
Finalize your "Emergency Management Video Series". Utilize HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to optimize your videos for seamless sharing across all necessary platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Rapidly Disseminate Critical Information

.

Quickly create and share urgent shelter-in-place directives and safety updates across various platforms to inform and protect your community.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create shelter in place videos quickly?

HeyGen empowers you to create shelter-in-place videos with ease using AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, significantly streamlining the production process. This allows for rapid development of crucial preparedness and safety content for emergency or crisis situations.

Can HeyGen enhance communication for emergency management?

Absolutely. HeyGen improves emergency management communication by allowing you to generate clear videos with AI avatars and precise voiceovers. You can also create subtitles and generate content in multiple languages, ensuring your message reaches a diverse audience during severe weather or natural disaster events.

What features does HeyGen offer for customizing emergency videos?

HeyGen provides robust features to customize your emergency management video series, including editable templates and branding controls to maintain your organization's visual identity. You can easily integrate specific protocols for shelter-in-place, secure the building, or evacuation procedures into your video content.

Is it simple to update and reuse video series content with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen makes it straightforward to update and adapt your emergency management video series for ongoing preparedness and safety needs. With text-to-video editing, you can quickly modify scripts or adjust scenes to reflect new lockdown procedures or updated information.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo