Create Shareholder Update Videos Easily with AI

Streamline investor relations with professional quarterly reports. Transform text into engaging videos using HeyGen's powerful Text-to-video feature.

358/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 45-second Shareholder Report Video Maker presentation aimed at investors and financial analysts, highlighting a significant company milestone or new strategic initiative. This video needs a data-driven visual style, utilizing Text-to-video from script capabilities for efficient content creation, accompanied by Subtitles/captions for accessibility and clarity in complex financial discussions.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 90-second investor pitch video designed for prospective investors and board members, outlining the company's strategic vision and future growth opportunities. Employ an inspirational and forward-looking visual style, leveraging a rich Media library/stock support for compelling visuals and utilizing professional Templates & scenes to structure complex financial data effectively.
Example Prompt 3
Generate a concise 30-second video using an AI video generator to provide a simplified shareholder update for the general public and smaller individual investors, focusing on key financial highlights. The video should possess an accessible and visually appealing style, optimized for various platforms through Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, with a clear voiceover generation to explain complex information simply.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Shareholder Update Videos

Effortlessly generate professional shareholder update videos with AI, transforming complex financial data into engaging visual reports for your investors.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Choose from a range of professional templates designed for business and investor communications to kickstart your Shareholder Update Video Maker project.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content with AI
Paste your script or key financial data. Our Text-to-video engine will generate realistic voiceovers and animate AI avatars to deliver your message clearly.
3
Step 3
Refine Your Visuals
Incorporate your company logo, brand colors, and relevant stock media from our library using Branding controls to maintain a consistent corporate identity.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Preview your video, make any final adjustments, and then export it in various aspect ratios suitable for different platforms, ensuring your investor pitch video reaches its audience effectively.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhance Investor Communication

.

Improve comprehension and retention of critical investment information by providing clear, concise, and engaging video explanations to shareholders.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating shareholder update videos?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video generator that streamlines the process to create shareholder update videos. Leverage our Text-to-video capabilities and diverse AI avatars to present your quarterly reports and investor relations information clearly and professionally.

Can I brand my shareholder report videos with HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to easily incorporate your company logo and colors into your shareholder report videos. This ensures your investor pitch video maintains a consistent and professional corporate identity.

What features does HeyGen offer for investor pitch videos?

HeyGen empowers you with powerful features like realistic AI avatars and high-quality voiceover generation to enhance your investor pitch videos. You can also utilize our extensive media library and various Templates to quickly produce engaging content.

How quickly can I generate an investor relations video with HeyGen?

HeyGen allows you to quickly generate professional investor relations videos, transforming scripts into dynamic presentations with AI. Our platform's ease of use and ready-to-use Templates make HeyGen an efficient Shareholder Update Video Maker for your team.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo