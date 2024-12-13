Create School Orientation Videos That Engage Students

Produce professional school orientation videos effortlessly using AI avatars to welcome new students.

Example Prompt 1
For incoming freshmen or transfer students, a 60-second educational video is needed, introducing academic advisors and essential 'resource and how-to guides'. Employ HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability for accurate and professional information delivery, enhancing clarity with automatic subtitles/captions and relevant visuals sourced from the media library/stock support, presented in an informative style.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 30-second dynamic virtual orientation video for prospective students and their families, featuring lively 'campus tours' and authentic student testimonials. Utilize HeyGen's media library/stock support for compelling visuals and ensuring optimal viewing across various devices with aspect-ratio resizing & exports, all within customizable scenes to create an energetic and inviting experience.
Example Prompt 3
New faculty and administrative staff require a 40-second practical video onboarding process, covering common FAQs and essential 'welcome messages'. Leverage HeyGen's voiceover generation for clear, concise instructions and support content via text-to-video from script, ensuring accessibility for all with automatic subtitles/captions amidst a professional and clean visual style.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Creating School Orientation Videos Works

Craft engaging school orientation videos quickly and efficiently with HeyGen's AI-powered tools. Welcome new students with dynamic visuals and clear messaging.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template or Start from Script
Select from diverse video templates or begin by inputting your orientation script directly, leveraging HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" feature for a quick start.
2
Step 2
Customize with AI Avatars
Bring your orientation to life by adding and personalizing HeyGen's "AI avatars" to present information and create a welcoming, human-like connection for new students.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Voice-Over and Visuals
Utilize HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" to add professional narration, complemented by text animations and graphics, ensuring your message is clear and captivating.
4
Step 4
Export Your Engaging Video
Review your polished video to ensure it meets your requirements, then use HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to generate it in the perfect format for any platform.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating engaging school orientation videos?

HeyGen's AI tools streamline the creation of engaging videos for school orientations. Utilize AI Avatars and customizable scenes to produce professional educational videos quickly, eliminating complex production. This makes HeyGen an effective educational video maker.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for educational videos?

HeyGen provides extensive options to customize your video, including branded elements, graphics, and text animations. Easily tailor content with our drag-and-drop editing to match your institution's specific needs for any educational video.

Can HeyGen help create videos with realistic AI Avatars and voice-overs?

Absolutely, HeyGen empowers you to create videos featuring lifelike AI Avatars and natural Voice-Over generation. This enhances your school orientation videos, making them more dynamic and personalized for new students.

Does HeyGen provide video templates to expedite content creation?

Yes, HeyGen offers a variety of video templates designed to accelerate your content creation as an educational video maker. These templates provide a quick start, allowing you to easily create professional videos without extensive editing experience.

