Create Sanctions Compliance Videos Effortlessly

Streamline your sanctions compliance program with engaging compliance training, using professional AI avatars.

398/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 90-second, informative video targeting senior management and legal teams, clearly outlining current OFAC guidelines and their implications for sanctions compliance. This video should employ a professional, data-driven visual style complemented by an authoritative and precise voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to ensure accuracy and consistency in the presentation of complex information.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 45-second instructional video aimed at front-line staff involved in transactions, demonstrating practical risk assessment strategies and emphasizing the importance of due diligence. The visual style should be engaging with scenario-based animations, supported by a conversational and clear instructional voiceover. Harness HeyGen's Templates & scenes to build compelling real-world examples that resonate with the audience.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a 75-second update video for existing employees needing a refresher on updated policies within the company's sanctions compliance program, specifically addressing new export controls. This video should feature a modern, dynamic visual style and a confident, articulate voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's Voiceover generation to ensure a consistent and professional audio delivery for all policy updates.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Sanctions Compliance Videos

Develop engaging and effective compliance training using AI-driven videos, ensuring your team understands OFAC guidelines and risk assessment strategies.

1
Step 1
Choose Your AI-driven Video Starting Point
Begin by selecting a pre-designed video template or inputting your script into the Text to Video Generator to create your initial AI-driven video.
2
Step 2
Select and Customize AI Avatars
Bring your content to life by choosing from various AI avatars to deliver your message. Tailor them to effectively communicate OFAC guidelines.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Enhance Accessibility
Integrate your company's branding controls, such as logos and colors. Utilize auto-generate captions to ensure your sanctions compliance program is accessible and clear.
4
Step 4
Export Your Polished Compliance Training
Finalize your video and export it in your preferred aspect ratio. Distribute your high-quality training to strengthen your overall regulatory compliance efforts.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Simplify complex compliance topics

.

Demystify intricate OFAC guidelines and regulatory frameworks into clear, understandable videos for effective risk management.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create effective sanctions compliance videos for training?

HeyGen's AI-driven video platform allows you to create engaging sanctions compliance videos using our Text to Video Generator and customizable AI avatars. This streamlines the production of vital compliance training materials for your organization.

Can HeyGen assist in developing a comprehensive sanctions compliance program?

HeyGen empowers organizations to develop robust sanctions compliance programs by rapidly producing clear, consistent video content that explains OFAC guidelines and other regulatory requirements. This supports effective Risk Management and adherence to policies.

What features does HeyGen offer to ensure global regulatory compliance efficiency?

HeyGen enhances global regulatory compliance by enabling quick creation of due diligence-related video content with features like auto-generated captions and the ability to translate videos. This ensures your message reaches diverse audiences effectively and efficiently.

Why should organizations use HeyGen for their sanctions compliance needs?

Organizations benefit from HeyGen's ability to simplify complex topics related to sanctions compliance, export controls, and trade sanctions. It allows for the rapid deployment of consistent video communications, improving understanding of risk assessment strategies across teams.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo