Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a 45-second video for an experienced sales team, focusing on advanced objection handling techniques for effective sales coaching. Visually, this should be dynamic with quick cuts showcasing real-life examples and on-screen text highlights, using a professional, assertive tone for the audio. The goal is to refresh and refine their skills. Leverage HeyGen's Templates & scenes to quickly set up different scenarios and ensure consistent branding across the training module.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 90-second internal communication video for sales managers, outlining the rollout of a new product knowledge initiative, helping them create sales training videos for their teams. The visual presentation should be polished and informative, incorporating data visualizations and clean transitions, with a formal, authoritative voice guiding the narrative. The audio must be crisp and clearly articulate key objectives. Take advantage of HeyGen's Voiceover generation to deliver a consistent and high-quality narration without needing a professional voice artist.
Example Prompt 3
Generate a concise 30-second How-to video for sales professionals, offering a quick tip on effective follow-up strategies after client meetings. The visual style should be fast-paced and visually engaging with animated text and simple graphics, while the audio provides a clear, actionable tip. For accessibility and impact, ensure the video includes Subtitles/captions. This quick tip video will utilize HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature to make the advice digestible even in sound-off environments.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Sales Training Videos

Elevate your sales team's skills with engaging, customizable training videos, simplifying complex concepts and boosting learning retention effortlessly.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Develop your sales training content and input it directly into HeyGen to leverage our powerful text-to-video from script feature, transforming text into dynamic narration.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Enhance engagement by choosing from a diverse library of AI avatars to present your training material, making your sales coaching videos more relatable and professional.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Visuals
Customize your training videos with your company's logo and colors using our branding controls, ensuring consistency and a professional look across all your video templates.
4
Step 4
Add Captions and Export
Boost accessibility and comprehension by automatically generating accurate subtitles/captions for your video, then easily export your polished sales training video in various formats.

Use Cases

Produce Motivational Sales Content

Generate inspiring video messages to motivate sales teams and reinforce key performance behaviors.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging sales training videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create compelling sales training videos by leveraging AI avatars and dynamic video templates. Easily transform your script into professional, engaging training videos that captivate your sales team and boost performance.

What makes HeyGen efficient for creating training videos?

HeyGen simplifies video production, allowing you to create high-quality training videos quickly and without extensive resources. Utilize features like text-to-video and voiceover generation to streamline your workflow and achieve significant cost savings.

Can I use HeyGen for animated how-to or onboarding videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen is perfect for crafting Animated how-to videos and informative onboarding videos. Its intuitive platform and ready-to-use video templates make it easy to convey complex information clearly and engagingly, supporting various learning objectives.

How does HeyGen support script and captioning for training videos?

HeyGen offers robust tools to convert your script into polished training videos, automatically generating voiceovers and captions for accessibility. This comprehensive video editing support ensures your educational content is professional, clear, and easy to understand for all learners.

