Create Research Showcase Videos with AI

Transform your research into engaging, professional videos with AI-driven tools and stunning AI avatars.

405/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a professional 45-second video abstract for an upcoming conference presentation, targeting academic peers and funding bodies. Your video should feature a data-driven visual style, utilizing HeyGen's templates & scenes to highlight key methodologies and results, with concise narration derived from your text-to-video from script for maximum clarity. This will ensure professional-quality videos for your research.
Example Prompt 2
Imagine an innovative research project needs a dynamic 30-second research showcase video to attract industry partners and potential collaborators. Craft a modern, high-impact visual style, leveraging HeyGen's media library and stock support for stunning visuals, complemented by an energetic voice and essential subtitles/captions to convey the groundbreaking nature of your work, making full use of AI-powered templates.
Example Prompt 3
Create a brief, attention-grabbing 15-second video to make a quick announcement about your latest research findings, ideal for social media followers or an internal team update. Focus on a fast-paced visual approach with direct, punchy messaging, utilizing HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize for various platforms, and integrating AI avatars to deliver the message directly and engagingly.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Research Showcase Videos

Transform complex research into engaging, professional-quality videos effortlessly. Utilize AI-driven tools to create compelling video abstracts and conference presentations.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Draft your research narrative or video abstract. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to transform your written content into a dynamic visual story.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Personalize your presentation by choosing from a diverse range of AI Avatars to represent you or your research. This adds a human touch to your professional-quality videos.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Voice and Visuals
Enhance your message with professional audio by utilizing HeyGen's Voiceover generation. Easily integrate this narration with compelling visuals from our media library or your own uploads.
4
Step 4
Export Your Professional Video
Finalize your research showcase video by adding subtitles/captions for accessibility and broader reach. Then, export your polished video in various aspect ratios for any platform.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Disseminate Research on Social Media

.

Quickly create engaging, professional-quality video clips from your research for effective dissemination across social media platforms.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging videos for research showcases and abstracts?

HeyGen empowers you to make a video for your research showcase videos and video abstracts effortlessly. Our AI-powered templates and AI-driven tools ensure you produce professional-quality videos that are highly engaging.

Does HeyGen include AI Avatars and AI Voice Actors for video creation?

Yes, HeyGen integrates advanced AI Avatars and an AI Voice Actor feature, allowing you to bring your content to life. This is perfect for creating dynamic conference presentations and educational content with a professional touch.

Can I quickly generate videos from text scripts using HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen offers a Free Text to Video Generator that seamlessly transforms your written scripts into compelling videos. This streamlines the process of creating engaging videos for any platform, including social media.

What types of professional-quality videos can I create with HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can create a wide range of professional-quality videos, from detailed research showcase videos and concise video abstracts to captivating social media content. Our AI-driven tools make it simple to produce impactful educational content and more.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo