Effortlessly Create Requirements Intake Videos with AI

Boost staff efficiency and simplify client onboarding by creating on-brand videos using Text-to-video from script.

302/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second video for marketing agencies and client service teams, showcasing the creation of personalized intake videos. This video should adopt an engaging, modern, and inviting visual aesthetic with clear, concise audio, utilizing the Text-to-video from script feature to quickly generate compelling content.
Example Prompt 2
Design a 60-second video aimed at HR departments and new client onboarding specialists, illustrating how to simplify client onboarding through engaging videos. The visual and audio style should be informative yet dynamic, featuring a calm, reassuring voiceover, and leveraging automated Subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Example Prompt 3
Create a 30-second corporate video for internal communications and corporate training teams, focusing on producing on-brand videos to boost staff efficiency. It requires a sleek, corporate, and professional visual style with a confident voiceover, built effortlessly using HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Requirements Intake Videos

Streamline your client intake process and boost efficiency by generating professional, personalized AI-powered videos.

1
Step 1
Write Your Intake Script
Craft a clear script outlining your requirements intake videos. HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature allows you to directly convert your text into video.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Spokesperson
Select an AI avatar from our diverse library to present your requirements. HeyGen's AI avatars add a professional and human touch to your video.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Branding
Apply your brand's unique logo, colors and incorporate relevant media. Ensure your video is an on-brand video for consistent client communication.
4
Step 4
Generate and Publish
Produce your final video, complete with automated captions, and export it. These videos will streamline intake process and improve staff efficiency.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Accelerate creation of multiple intake videos

.

Efficiently create a library of standardized requirements intake videos for different client needs, saving staff valuable time.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my client intake process?

HeyGen empowers you to streamline your client intake process by generating engaging, personalized intake videos. Our AI-powered videos simplify client onboarding and improve client communication, ensuring a smoother start for every new relationship.

What makes HeyGen's AI-powered videos unique for intake?

HeyGen utilizes advanced Text to Video Generator technology and realistic AI avatars to create compelling requirements intake videos. This allows for efficient production of professional content without needing complex video editing skills.

Can I personalize requirements intake videos with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen enables you to create personalized intake videos tailored to specific client needs or projects. You can leverage templates and branding controls to ensure your requirements intake videos are professional and on-brand, enhancing overall client communication.

How does HeyGen improve staff efficiency in client communication?

By automating the creation of consistent and clear requirements intake videos, HeyGen significantly improves staff efficiency. Our platform helps simplify client onboarding, freeing up your team to focus on more complex tasks.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo