Create Renewal Playbook Videos with AI for Customer Success

Empower your customer success teams to improve customer retention and upsell opportunities using dynamic AI avatars.

407/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second animated explainer video for Account Managers and Customer Success Managers, detailing how to perform a renewal risk assessment and demonstrate value to clients. The visual style should be data-driven and confident, featuring dynamic charts and graphs from the Media library/stock support, complemented by a persuasive AI voiceover generation to guide the narrative.
Example Prompt 2
Create a 30-second engaging video aimed at Marketing and Customer Experience teams, showcasing best practices for customer engagement that lead to improved customer feedback and successful renewals. The visual style needs to be friendly and energetic, incorporating animated graphics and customizable scenes via HeyGen's Templates & scenes, brought to life by an AI avatar.
Example Prompt 3
Draft a 45-second persuasive video targeting Sales Development Representatives and Customer Success Teams, highlighting key upselling opportunities within the renewal process. The visual and audio style should be actionable and direct, providing clear call-to-actions, with essential information reinforced through Subtitles/captions generated by HeyGen and delivered by an AI avatar.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Renewal Playbook Videos

Craft engaging, AI-driven renewal playbook videos to educate customers, reinforce value, and strengthen your retention strategy with ease and efficiency.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script and Select Your AI Avatar
Begin by writing your renewal playbook script, focusing on key value propositions and next steps for customer success. Then, select from a diverse range of AI avatars to deliver your message, leveraging HeyGen's advanced AI avatar feature for a professional presentation.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Scenes and Branding
Choose from HeyGen's customizable scenes and templates to visually support your message. Apply your brand's logo, colors, and fonts to ensure consistency, reinforcing your renewal strategy and product identity.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Voiceovers and Captions
Enhance your video with clear, natural-sounding voiceovers generated by HeyGen's AI voiceovers feature, or upload your own. Ensure accessibility and comprehension by adding automatic subtitles and captions for all audiences.
4
Step 4
Export and Share for Customer Retention
Once your renewal playbook video is polished, easily export it using HeyGen's flexible aspect-ratio resizing & exports capability. Distribute these compelling videos to proactively engage clients and support your overall customer retention efforts.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Scale Customer Education Content

.

Generate high-quality, AI-driven educational videos to communicate renewal benefits and best practices efficiently to customers.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance our renewal strategy with AI-driven videos?

HeyGen empowers customer success teams to create renewal playbook videos efficiently. By leveraging AI avatars and text-to-video technology, you can consistently deliver personalized value demonstration to improve customer retention as part of your overall renewal strategy.

What features does HeyGen offer to improve customer engagement in renewal playbook videos?

HeyGen provides customizable scenes, AI voiceovers, and realistic AI avatars to make your renewal playbook videos highly engaging. These tools help deliver a clear value demonstration, fostering stronger customer engagement and retention.

Can HeyGen help customer success teams scale their renewal playbook video production?

Absolutely. HeyGen's platform allows customer success teams to rapidly create renewal playbook videos using AI spokespersons and text-to-video from script. This significantly streamlines content creation, enabling consistent customer engagement and robust support for your renewal strategy.

How does HeyGen assist in proactive renewal risk assessment and value demonstration?

HeyGen enables you to generate targeted AI-driven videos that highlight product usage and success stories, directly addressing potential renewal risk assessment factors. Delivering compelling value demonstration through professional AI avatars helps reinforce client satisfaction and drive customer retention.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo