Example Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second engaging video for sales leaders and customer success managers, focusing on key updates in the latest release strategy communication. Employ a dynamic, modern visual style with an AI avatar to present the information, ensuring it captures attention and highlights new features.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 30-second internal briefing video for all employees, especially HR teams, announcing a successful agile release planning milestone. The tone should be upbeat and concise, utilizing HeyGen's subtitles/captions to enhance accessibility and ensure everyone is informed quickly.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 90-second explanatory video for technical stakeholders and product teams, providing a comprehensive overview of critical components in the latest software release planning. The visual style should be detailed and illustrative, effectively incorporating supporting visuals and B-roll from HeyGen's media library/stock support.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Release Readiness Videos

Quickly produce professional release readiness videos with AI avatars and streamlined tools, ensuring your team is informed and prepared for launch.

1
Step 1
Select Your AI Avatar and Script
Choose an expressive AI avatar to be your presenter. Input your release readiness script, which your chosen AI avatar will deliver to create a foundational video.
2
Step 2
Generate AI Voiceovers
Enhance your video with natural-sounding audio. Leverage HeyGen's voiceover generation to ensure clear and compelling delivery of your release updates.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Branding
Integrate your company's branding elements, such as logos and custom colors, to ensure a professional and consistent presentation throughout your release readiness video.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your production by choosing the optimal aspect ratio for your target platforms. Export your polished video to effectively communicate your release strategy and align your teams.

Generate Engaging Communication Videos Quickly

Swiftly produce compelling video updates and announcements for all release-related internal communications.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create release readiness videos efficiently?

HeyGen empowers you to create engaging release readiness videos swiftly by transforming text scripts into compelling visuals. Our AI Avatars and AI Voice Actors eliminate the need for extensive filming, streamlining your content production process dramatically.

What role does HeyGen play in streamlining release strategy communication?

HeyGen is instrumental in streamlining release strategy communication for project managers, HR teams, sales leaders, and customer success managers. By leveraging our platform, you can quickly generate comprehensive videos with AI captions and multilingual voiceovers, ensuring your critical messages about software release planning reach a global audience effectively.

Can I customize my release planning videos with branded elements using HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen allows you to fully customize your release planning videos with your unique branding controls, including logos and colors. You can select from a variety of templates and scenes, and integrate media from our library or your own assets to maintain brand consistency and create truly engaging videos.

Who can benefit from using HeyGen for software release planning content?

HeyGen is ideal for anyone involved in software release planning and communication, including product managers, engineering leads, and marketing teams. It simplifies the process to create release readiness videos, making it easier to communicate complex updates and ensure everyone is aligned on the release strategy.

