Create Real Estate Video Ads That Drive Sales
Attract more homebuyers and boost your marketing with professional real estate video ads, easily created using our versatile templates & scenes.
Produce a personable 30-second agent profile video designed to attract customers and build trust with clients looking for dedicated real estate professionals. Adopt a warm, inviting visual style with a friendly, conversational tone, featuring an engaging AI avatar to introduce the agent and their expertise.
Create a luxurious 60-second listing video that highlights the stunning HD quality of an exclusive property, targeting discerning buyers interested in high-end estates. Adopt a cinematic visual style with elegant, instrumental music, ensuring precise subtitles/captions are included to emphasize unique amenities.
Develop an impactful 20-second testimonial video for social media platforms, featuring satisfied clients praising their real estate experience, aimed at prospective sellers and buyers evaluating agent credibility. Utilize an authentic, engaging visual style with natural audio, and leverage HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports for optimal sharing across various platforms.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Create High-Performing Real Estate Ads.
Produce compelling real estate video ads quickly using AI, designed to attract homebuyers and drive conversions.
Generate Engaging Social Media Content.
Quickly produce engaging social media videos and clips optimized for platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube to showcase properties.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen streamline the creation of professional real estate video ads?
HeyGen is an AI-powered real estate video maker that helps you create real estate video ads efficiently. With ready-to-use Real estate video templates and text-to-video capabilities, you can quickly produce professional-quality videos, including property listings and virtual home tours, often in under 10 minutes.
Can I customize my real estate video content for various social media platforms using HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen provides extensive editing features to customize everything from branding and logos to music, text, and voice-overs. You can export your real estate videos in square, vertical, or horizontal orientations, ensuring your high-quality content is optimized for social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.
What types of real estate videos can be produced with HeyGen’s creative tools?
HeyGen empowers real estate agents to produce a diverse range of high-quality content, including captivating listing videos, immersive property tours, compelling agent profile videos, and impactful testimonial videos. The platform's creative tools help you attract customers with stunning HD quality and engaging real estate video concepts.
How does HeyGen ensure my real estate marketing videos are engaging and professional?
HeyGen ensures your real estate marketing videos are professional and engaging through advanced AI capabilities, including realistic AI avatars and robust voiceover generation. Additionally, you can add subtitles and utilize a stock content library, along with full branding controls, to produce high-quality content that effectively boosts your marketing efforts.