Create Quarterly Update Videos with Ease and Impact
Quickly produce professional product update videos using HeyGen's customizable Templates & scenes to highlight your key metrics.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Create an informative 60-second Quarterly Results Video using a HeyGen Quarterly Results Video Template for company-wide internal communications, focusing on key metrics. The video should adopt an engaging, infographic-driven visual style with a clear, authoritative Voiceover generation to explain performance.
Produce a compelling 30-second explainer video designed for potential customers, highlighting a new feature or initiative with a modern, vibrant visual style and a friendly, concise tone. Utilize HeyGen's Media library/stock support to enhance visuals and ensure accessibility with automatic Subtitles/captions.
Design an inspiring 45-second update video for internal communications, specifically targeting team members and department leads, celebrating recent achievements and outlining future plans. This video should feature a collaborative, positive visual style with a motivational soundtrack, utilizing HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to fit various platforms and optionally employing AI avatars to represent diverse team members.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent handles the full video creation process through prompt-native video creation. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Enhance Internal Communication Videos.
Improve engagement and understanding of internal quarterly updates with professional, AI-powered video content.
Create Engaging Product Update Videos.
Quickly produce concise and engaging video summaries of quarterly product updates for external audiences and social channels.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create compelling quarterly update videos for my business?
HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create quarterly update videos using professional video templates and AI avatars. You can quickly transform key metrics and data into engaging visual stories, perfect for internal communications or sharing with stakeholders.
Can I customize the look and feel of my update videos in HeyGen to match my brand?
Absolutely! HeyGen's intuitive drag-and-drop editor allows you to fully adjust colors, fonts, and integrate your brand logo. This ensures every video you publish, including product update videos, aligns perfectly with your company's visual identity.
What is the easiest way to publish professional explainer videos with HeyGen?
Publishing professional explainer videos with HeyGen is straightforward. Our user-friendly drag-and-drop editor streamlines the creation process, enabling you to generate polished content ready to share online with just a few clicks.
Does HeyGen support incorporating screen recordings for product demos or software updates?
Yes, HeyGen supports integrating screen recordings and webcam footage, making it ideal for creating dynamic product update videos and software tutorials. You can easily combine these elements with AI-generated content to produce shareable video clips.