Example Prompt 1
Create an informative 60-second Quarterly Results Video using a HeyGen Quarterly Results Video Template for company-wide internal communications, focusing on key metrics. The video should adopt an engaging, infographic-driven visual style with a clear, authoritative Voiceover generation to explain performance.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a compelling 30-second explainer video designed for potential customers, highlighting a new feature or initiative with a modern, vibrant visual style and a friendly, concise tone. Utilize HeyGen's Media library/stock support to enhance visuals and ensure accessibility with automatic Subtitles/captions.
Example Prompt 3
Design an inspiring 45-second update video for internal communications, specifically targeting team members and department leads, celebrating recent achievements and outlining future plans. This video should feature a collaborative, positive visual style with a motivational soundtrack, utilizing HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to fit various platforms and optionally employing AI avatars to represent diverse team members.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Creating Quarterly Update Videos Works

Effortlessly produce professional quarterly update videos with dynamic content, branding, and easy sharing to keep your team informed and engaged.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Select from a variety of professional video templates designed to streamline the creation of your quarterly update videos. Our extensive Templates & scenes library offers a quick start for any report.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content
Incorporate key metrics and insights by using the Webcam and screen recorder to capture dynamic charts or presentations directly. You can also paste your script for AI avatars to narrate.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Branding
Ensure brand consistency by using Branding controls (logo, colors, fonts) to customize your video. This helps maintain a professional appearance across all internal communications.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your product update videos by using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to suit various platforms. Easily share online with colleagues or stakeholders for maximum reach and impact.

Showcase Quarterly Achievements and Successes

Highlight key metrics and successful outcomes in your quarterly reports by featuring compelling customer success stories in video format.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create compelling quarterly update videos for my business?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create quarterly update videos using professional video templates and AI avatars. You can quickly transform key metrics and data into engaging visual stories, perfect for internal communications or sharing with stakeholders.

Can I customize the look and feel of my update videos in HeyGen to match my brand?

Absolutely! HeyGen's intuitive drag-and-drop editor allows you to fully adjust colors, fonts, and integrate your brand logo. This ensures every video you publish, including product update videos, aligns perfectly with your company's visual identity.

What is the easiest way to publish professional explainer videos with HeyGen?

Publishing professional explainer videos with HeyGen is straightforward. Our user-friendly drag-and-drop editor streamlines the creation process, enabling you to generate polished content ready to share online with just a few clicks.

Does HeyGen support incorporating screen recordings for product demos or software updates?

Yes, HeyGen supports integrating screen recordings and webcam footage, making it ideal for creating dynamic product update videos and software tutorials. You can easily combine these elements with AI-generated content to produce shareable video clips.

