Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 60-second dynamic demonstration video for UX Designers and Researchers, illustrating effective video recording for prototype testing that captures nuanced user interactions. Employ a modern visual style with a friendly, clear voiceover. This video should emphasize using HeyGen's "AI avatars" to guide users through the prototype, ensuring consistent instructions and reducing participant bias.
Produce a 30-second solution-oriented explainer video for Product Owners and Development Teams, focusing on how to efficiently analyze results from prototype testing. The visual style should be fast-paced and efficient, complemented by an energetic, concise voiceover. Showcase how HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" feature assists in quickly reviewing and extracting key user feedback from testing sessions.
Design a 50-second inspirational tutorial for Startups and solo entrepreneurs, demonstrating how to streamline the entire prototype testing process from conception to end-to-end video generation. With a bright, user-friendly visual aesthetic and an upbeat, encouraging voiceover, this video will emphasize utilizing HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to quickly set up professional-looking test scenarios.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Enhance User Engagement in Prototype Testing.
Create dynamic instructional videos with AI avatars and voiceovers to effectively guide users through prototype interactions and gather valuable insights.
Generate Explanatory Videos for Prototype Features.
Produce clear and concise videos that detail specific prototype functionalities, ensuring testers understand complex features without extensive manual guidance.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my prototype testing videos?
HeyGen allows you to effortlessly create high-quality prototype testing videos without complex video recording. Utilize AI avatars and natural voiceover generation to present scenarios or gather user feedback, streamlining your usability testing process.
What text-to-video capabilities does HeyGen offer for usability testing?
HeyGen leverages advanced text-to-video capabilities, enabling you to transform scripts into engaging videos. You can select from various AI avatars to narrate instructions or introduce user interactions for your prototype testing, ensuring clear and consistent communication.
Is it easy to create engaging videos for user feedback with HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen simplifies the process of creating engaging videos for user feedback. With intuitive tools and a variety of templates and scenes, you can quickly design effective scenarios for your prototype testing, focusing more on insights and less on production.
Can AI avatars assist in generating consistent video content for participant recruitment?
Absolutely, HeyGen's AI avatars provide a consistent and professional presence for participant recruitment videos. You can generate uniform instructions or introductions with AI voiceovers, ensuring every potential participant receives the same high-quality message for end-to-end video generation.