Produce professional prototype testing videos with ease. Generate natural voiceover generation for compelling user interaction scenarios and quicker analysis.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second dynamic demonstration video for UX Designers and Researchers, illustrating effective video recording for prototype testing that captures nuanced user interactions. Employ a modern visual style with a friendly, clear voiceover. This video should emphasize using HeyGen's "AI avatars" to guide users through the prototype, ensuring consistent instructions and reducing participant bias.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 30-second solution-oriented explainer video for Product Owners and Development Teams, focusing on how to efficiently analyze results from prototype testing. The visual style should be fast-paced and efficient, complemented by an energetic, concise voiceover. Showcase how HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" feature assists in quickly reviewing and extracting key user feedback from testing sessions.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 50-second inspirational tutorial for Startups and solo entrepreneurs, demonstrating how to streamline the entire prototype testing process from conception to end-to-end video generation. With a bright, user-friendly visual aesthetic and an upbeat, encouraging voiceover, this video will emphasize utilizing HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to quickly set up professional-looking test scenarios.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Prototype Testing Videos

Streamline your user feedback process by quickly generating engaging, product-accurate prototype testing videos with AI.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Prototype Test Script
Start by pasting your prototype test script directly into HeyGen. Our text-to-video from script capability will automatically generate the initial video scenes for your testing scenario.
2
Step 2
Upload Your Prototype Screens
Enrich your video by uploading screenshots or screen recordings of your prototype. Seamlessly integrate these visuals using our media library/stock support to clearly demonstrate user interactions.
3
Step 3
Select AI Avatars and Narrators
Bring your prototype test to life by choosing from a variety of realistic AI avatars to guide users or act as virtual participants. You can also generate natural voiceovers to narrate the test flow.
4
Step 4
Export Your Testing Video
Once your video is complete, utilize our aspect-ratio resizing & exports options to save it in the ideal format for sharing with stakeholders and gathering valuable user feedback.

Quickly Document Prototype Iterations and Feedback

Rapidly create short video clips to showcase new prototype features or demonstrate user feedback responses, streamlining internal communication and iteration cycles.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my prototype testing videos?

HeyGen allows you to effortlessly create high-quality prototype testing videos without complex video recording. Utilize AI avatars and natural voiceover generation to present scenarios or gather user feedback, streamlining your usability testing process.

What text-to-video capabilities does HeyGen offer for usability testing?

HeyGen leverages advanced text-to-video capabilities, enabling you to transform scripts into engaging videos. You can select from various AI avatars to narrate instructions or introduce user interactions for your prototype testing, ensuring clear and consistent communication.

Is it easy to create engaging videos for user feedback with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen simplifies the process of creating engaging videos for user feedback. With intuitive tools and a variety of templates and scenes, you can quickly design effective scenarios for your prototype testing, focusing more on insights and less on production.

Can AI avatars assist in generating consistent video content for participant recruitment?

Absolutely, HeyGen's AI avatars provide a consistent and professional presence for participant recruitment videos. You can generate uniform instructions or introductions with AI voiceovers, ensuring every potential participant receives the same high-quality message for end-to-end video generation.

