Create Project Intake Videos with AI: Streamline Your Workflow

Effortlessly streamline work intake by leveraging lifelike AI avatars to deliver clear, engaging project briefings.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 90-second instructional video for HR teams or client-facing roles, illustrating how personalized project intake videos can be created with HeyGen's AI avatars. The visual and audio style should be engaging and friendly, featuring diverse AI avatars delivering lifelike voiceovers to build rapport, aimed at improving initial client or employee engagement. Showcase the impact of using AI avatars to introduce project requirements.
Example Prompt 2
Craft a 2-minute technical video for development teams, explaining how to create comprehensive project intake videos that integrate into an AI-powered project intake workflow. The visual style should be informative and detailed, incorporating on-screen text overlays, and a precise, explanatory voice, ensuring all complex project details are clearly conveyed. Emphasize the benefit of automatic subtitles/captions for accessibility and clarity in technical briefings.
Example Prompt 3
Design a punchy 45-second promotional video targeting marketers and sales leaders, demonstrating the rapid creation of project intake videos from existing text scripts. The visual and audio style should be dynamic and persuasive, featuring quick cuts and an energetic voiceover, encouraging quick adoption for various internal and external communication needs. Highlight HeyGen's efficient Text-to-video from script capability for transforming written briefs into engaging video content.
Creative Engine



Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Project Intake Videos

Streamline your work intake process by quickly generating engaging project intake videos using HeyGen's AI-powered tools and customizable templates.

1
Step 1
Select a Template or Input Your Script
Begin by choosing from our professional "video templates" or pasting your project intake script directly into the text-to-video editor.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Video with AI Avatars
Tailor your video by selecting an "AI avatar" to present the intake information and refine the content to match your project's specific requirements.
3
Step 3
Add Captions and Branding
Improve accessibility and engagement by adding automatic "captions" and applying your brand's visual identity.
4
Step 4
Generate and Share Your Intake Video
Once finalized, easily "export" your high-quality project intake video in various aspect ratios, ready to streamline your team's work intake process.

Simplify Complex Requirements

Clarify intricate project details using AI-generated videos, ensuring everyone grasps key information.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help build an AI-powered project intake workflow?

HeyGen empowers you to build an AI-powered project intake workflow by generating personalized project intake videos automatically. Utilize our advanced AI capabilities to create engaging videos that streamline work intake and improve communication within your organization.

What AI capabilities does HeyGen offer for creating project intake videos?

HeyGen provides robust AI capabilities for project intake videos, including AI avatars, lifelike voiceovers, and text-to-video generation from scripts. These features allow you to produce high-quality, professional videos efficiently with AI-powered video templates.

Which teams can benefit from using HeyGen for project intake videos?

Marketers, HR teams, and sales leaders can significantly streamline work intake using HeyGen's tools to create project intake videos. The platform's AI capabilities help various departments quickly communicate project requirements and expectations.

Can I customize AI-powered video templates and add captions with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen allows extensive customization of AI-powered video templates, including branding controls for logos and colors, to match your organization's identity. You can also easily add subtitles and captions to your project intake videos, ensuring accessibility and clarity.

