Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce a 60-second engaging video for department heads and operations managers, showcasing how to streamline your intake process. The visual style should be dynamic and friendly, featuring relatable scenarios and an upbeat AI voice. Incorporate HeyGen's AI avatars to bring life to key process steps, making the information more digestible and impactful.
Create a 1-minute informational video for training managers and new hires, detailing the complete project intake process through clear project intake overview videos. The visual style should be clean and instructional, utilizing on-screen text and HeyGen's Subtitles/captions for accessibility, paired with a professional, explanatory voiceover generated using HeyGen's Templates & scenes for a consistent look.
Design a 45-second technical demonstration video for system administrators and technical teams, focusing on how HeyGen can help automate repetitive tasks within their project intake workflow. The visual style should be illustrative and precise, using diagrams and relevant HeyGen Media library/stock support footage. The audio should feature a crisp and informative voiceover generation, explaining the technical integration points.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Boost Training & Onboarding Engagement.
Enhance comprehension of new project details and intake processes, improving team engagement and knowledge retention.
Efficient Knowledge Dissemination.
Develop numerous informational videos for project intake, ensuring consistent understanding across all stakeholders and teams.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen streamline the project intake workflow using AI?
HeyGen leverages AI-powered video templates and realistic AI avatars to automate the creation of engaging project intake overview videos directly from your scripts, significantly streamlining your intake process and helping to automate repetitive tasks.
Can HeyGen help create on-brand project intake overview videos?
Absolutely. HeyGen offers comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo, brand colors, and custom assets to ensure all your project intake overview videos are consistently on-brand. You can also utilize AI avatars and voiceovers that match your company's style.
What AI features does HeyGen offer to enhance project intake videos?
HeyGen provides advanced AI capabilities such as text-to-video generation from a script, AI Voice Actor for natural voiceovers, and an AI Captions Generator for automatic subtitles, all designed to make your project intake overview videos highly professional and accessible.
Is it easy to create project intake overview videos with HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen is designed for efficiency, enabling users to quickly create project intake overview videos using AI-powered video templates and transforming text directly into engaging videos. This simplifies the entire project intake process.