439/2000 characters

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a 60-second video aimed at marketing professionals eager to leverage AI for their campaigns. Demonstrate the power of HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature, allowing users to transform their ideas into engaging AI product videos effortlessly. The video will have a sleek, modern aesthetic with a dynamic voiceover, emphasizing the technical prowess and customization options available.
Prompt 2
This 30-second video targets content creators who want to produce UGC-style video ads quickly and efficiently. Highlight HeyGen's AI avatars and how they can be used to personalize product video makers, adding a unique touch to each creation. The visual style will be casual and relatable, with a friendly voiceover to match, appealing to creators who value authenticity and creativity.
Prompt 3
In a 45-second video, appeal to e-commerce entrepreneurs seeking to expand their reach globally. Showcase HeyGen's localization capabilities, enabling users to create product videos that resonate with diverse audiences. The video will feature a mix of cultural visuals and multilingual subtitles, underscoring the technical advantage of reaching a broader market with ease.
Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Product Videos

Follow these four simple steps to craft engaging product videos using AI tools and templates.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Begin by choosing a template from the extensive library available in tools like Canva or FlexClip. These templates provide a solid foundation for your product video, ensuring a professional look and feel.
2
Step 2
Customize with AI Toolkit
Utilize the AI toolkit to personalize your video. Adjust elements such as text, colors, and images to align with your brand. This step allows for creative control, ensuring your video stands out.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceovers
Enhance your video with voiceovers using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature. This adds a professional touch and helps convey your message more effectively.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once satisfied with your video, export it in the desired format and share it across your marketing channels. HeyGen supports various aspect-ratio resizing and export options to suit different platforms.

HeyGen empowers creators to effortlessly produce captivating product videos using AI, offering tools like templates, customization, and voiceovers for high-performing ad creation. With HeyGen, you can transform your product demos into engaging visual stories that captivate audiences and drive results.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

Highlight your product's impact through dynamic video testimonials that resonate with potential customers.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create product videos efficiently?

HeyGen offers a powerful product video maker that utilizes AI to streamline the creation process. With customizable templates and an extensive media library, you can craft engaging product demo videos quickly and with ease.

What customization options does HeyGen provide for video ads?

HeyGen provides extensive customization options, allowing you to tailor your video ads with branding controls such as logos and colors. You can also utilize voiceover generation and subtitles to enhance your content.

Can HeyGen assist in creating AI product videos with voiceovers?

Yes, HeyGen excels in creating AI product videos by offering text-to-video capabilities and voiceover generation. This ensures your videos are both informative and engaging, with professional-quality narration.

What features does HeyGen offer for creative control in video production?

HeyGen provides creative control through its AI toolkit, which includes features like aspect-ratio resizing, scene templates, and UGC-style video ad creation. This allows you to produce unique and captivating content tailored to your brand's needs.

