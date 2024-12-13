Create Product Update Videos That Drive Engagement
Design professional product update videos quickly with ready-to-use templates & scenes, ensuring your feature announcements capture attention.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a concise 30-second video for your general user base, highlighting recent product improvements. This video should adopt a friendly, approachable visual and audio style, using clear, simple language and prominent on-screen text to convey the updates. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script functionality to quickly generate the content and ensure accurate subtitles/captions for accessibility, enhancing your overall editing tools experience.
Craft a professional 45-second product update showcasing new capabilities in a visually engaging manner for marketers and small business owners. The visual style should be polished and demonstration-focused, with a clear, authoritative voiceover guiding viewers through the new functionalities. Employ HeyGen's templates & scenes to streamline creation, integrating media library/stock support for a rich visual experience, effectively communicating your "product videos" updates.
Produce an informative 60-second product demo video targeting advanced users, explaining a specific new functionality in detail. The visual style should be highly detailed with screen-recording heavy segments, presented with a calm, explanatory voice. Utilize HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports to tailor the video for different platforms, ensuring the capabilities of "AI video tools" are demonstrated through practical application.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Accelerate Product Feature Announcements.
Quickly produce promotional product videos and feature announcements that capture attention and drive adoption for your latest updates.
Share Updates on Social Media.
Easily create engaging social media videos and short clips to effectively communicate new features and product updates to a wider audience.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create engaging product update videos?
HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create product update videos using AI. Our platform combines intuitive text-to-video capabilities with realistic AI avatars and a rich library of video templates to produce professional-quality product videos quickly.
What makes HeyGen an effective product video maker for feature announcements?
HeyGen is an effective product video maker because it simplifies the creation process for compelling feature announcements. With our drag-and-drop editor and advanced AI video tools, you can generate high-quality content without extensive editing experience, perfect for showcasing new features.
Can I customize AI avatars and branding for my HeyGen product videos?
Yes, HeyGen allows extensive customization for your product videos. You can personalize AI avatars to match your brand and utilize branding controls for logos and colors, ensuring every video aligns with your company branding.
Does HeyGen offer templates and automatic subtitles for quick product demos?
Absolutely, HeyGen provides a wide selection of video templates and automatic subtitles to accelerate your video production. This makes it incredibly efficient to create polished product demos and other content, enhancing accessibility and engagement.