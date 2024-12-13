Create Product Update Videos That Drive Engagement

Design professional product update videos quickly with ready-to-use templates & scenes, ensuring your feature announcements capture attention.

402/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a concise 30-second video for your general user base, highlighting recent product improvements. This video should adopt a friendly, approachable visual and audio style, using clear, simple language and prominent on-screen text to convey the updates. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script functionality to quickly generate the content and ensure accurate subtitles/captions for accessibility, enhancing your overall editing tools experience.
Example Prompt 2
Craft a professional 45-second product update showcasing new capabilities in a visually engaging manner for marketers and small business owners. The visual style should be polished and demonstration-focused, with a clear, authoritative voiceover guiding viewers through the new functionalities. Employ HeyGen's templates & scenes to streamline creation, integrating media library/stock support for a rich visual experience, effectively communicating your "product videos" updates.
Example Prompt 3
Produce an informative 60-second product demo video targeting advanced users, explaining a specific new functionality in detail. The visual style should be highly detailed with screen-recording heavy segments, presented with a calm, explanatory voice. Utilize HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports to tailor the video for different platforms, ensuring the capabilities of "AI video tools" are demonstrated through practical application.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Product Update Videos

Effortlessly announce new features and product enhancements with compelling video updates that inform and engage your audience.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script or Choose a Template
Write your product update message or select from our ready-to-use product video templates to start quickly.
2
Step 2
Select an AI Avatar and Voice
Bring your message to life by choosing an AI avatar and customizing its voice to match your brand's tone.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Branding
Enhance your video with relevant media from our library, upload your own product demos, and apply your company branding.
4
Step 4
Review and Export Your Video
Automatically generate subtitles, choose your aspect ratio, and download your finished product update video ready for sharing.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Create Explainer Videos for New Features

.

Develop clear and concise explainer videos or product demos with AI to ensure users fully understand and adopt your latest product functionalities.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging product update videos?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create product update videos using AI. Our platform combines intuitive text-to-video capabilities with realistic AI avatars and a rich library of video templates to produce professional-quality product videos quickly.

What makes HeyGen an effective product video maker for feature announcements?

HeyGen is an effective product video maker because it simplifies the creation process for compelling feature announcements. With our drag-and-drop editor and advanced AI video tools, you can generate high-quality content without extensive editing experience, perfect for showcasing new features.

Can I customize AI avatars and branding for my HeyGen product videos?

Yes, HeyGen allows extensive customization for your product videos. You can personalize AI avatars to match your brand and utilize branding controls for logos and colors, ensuring every video aligns with your company branding.

Does HeyGen offer templates and automatic subtitles for quick product demos?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides a wide selection of video templates and automatic subtitles to accelerate your video production. This makes it incredibly efficient to create polished product demos and other content, enhancing accessibility and engagement.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo