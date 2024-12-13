Create Product Tour Videos Easily for Better Onboarding

Quickly produce interactive product tours and boost user adoption using HeyGen's efficient Text-to-video from script feature.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a 45-second product demo video that provides a comprehensive walkthrough of our latest feature, targeting potential leads and existing users. The visual aesthetic should be professional and clean, using crisp screen recordings and an informative narrative delivered by an "AI avatar" generated through HeyGen to explain its benefits and functionality.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a dynamic 60-second animated product tour intended for marketing teams and social media audiences, showcasing the unique value proposition of our software. This video needs an energetic visual style with vibrant animations and upbeat background music, leveraging HeyGen's "Media library/stock support" to enrich the visual storytelling and make the tour highly shareable.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 50-second interactive product tour aimed at business decision-makers and product managers, illustrating how our solution addresses common industry pain points. The video should adopt a sophisticated and solution-oriented visual tone, complemented by clear "Subtitles/captions" generated by HeyGen for maximum accessibility, effectively communicating complex ideas within these essential product videos.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work



Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Product Tour Videos

Engage your audience and streamline customer onboarding with captivating product videos designed to highlight key features and deliver interactive product tours.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Choose from a variety of professional **video templates** or build custom scenes to structure your engaging product tour.
2
Step 2
Add Product Content
Integrate your **screen recording** footage or product demo videos, then input your script for automated text-to-video generation.
3
Step 3
Apply AI and Branding
Leverage **AI voiceovers** for clear narration, add an optional AI avatar, and apply your brand's colors and logo with branding controls.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Add final touches like subtitles, then publish your creation for **online video production**, ready to engage your audience across platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Share Engaging Product Tour Snippets on Social Media

Quickly create and share captivating short clips of your product tours for social media, driving engagement and expanding your product's reach effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating product tour videos?

HeyGen empowers users to effortlessly create professional product tour videos using AI avatars and a comprehensive media library. Its intuitive platform transforms scripts into engaging video content, streamlining your online video production process from start to finish.

Does HeyGen support customer onboarding with interactive product tours?

Absolutely, HeyGen is ideal for enhancing customer onboarding by allowing you to create dynamic product demo videos and detailed product walkthroughs. Utilize customizable templates and AI voiceovers to deliver clear, engaging guided walkthroughs that improve user adoption.

What features make HeyGen a no-code product video maker?

HeyGen functions as a powerful, no-code platform, enabling anyone to create high-quality product videos without technical expertise. With easy-to-use video templates, drag-and-drop editing, and text-to-video capabilities, you can efficiently highlight product features and accelerate your video marketing.

Can I generate animated product demos using HeyGen's AI capabilities?

Yes, HeyGen leverages advanced AI to help you generate captivating animated product tours and demos. Simply input your script, choose an AI avatar, and customize scenes to produce visually rich content that effectively communicates your product's value.

