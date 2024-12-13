Create Product Launch Announcement Videos with AI

Effortlessly generate product launch campaigns. Transform your scripts into engaging videos using powerful text-to-video from script capabilities.

466/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a 60-second professional product explainer video announcing a new B2B analytics platform, aimed at small business owners and B2B decision-makers. The visual style should be clean, clear, and informative, resembling an infographic with smooth transitions, accompanied by a confident and articulate voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceover generation to deliver a strategic storytelling narrative that highlights the platform's benefits and streamlines complex information.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a vibrant 45-second product reveal video for an eco-friendly smart home device, intended for general consumers focused on sustainable living. The visual style should be bright, inviting, and warm, showcasing natural light and user interactions, set to upbeat, light background music. Utilize HeyGen's templates & scenes and the ability to add subtitles/captions to clearly illustrate the device's ease of use and positive impact, ensuring a highly engaging product video.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a compelling 50-second demo & walkthrough video for a unique digital art creation software, targeting professional artists and creative hobbyists. The visual aesthetic should be evocative and artistic, featuring cinematic transitions and close-ups of digital artwork, underscored by ambient, inspiring music. Employ HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to optimize for various platforms and utilize the media library/stock support to enhance the strategic storytelling, showcasing the software's innovative features to its specific audience.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Product Launch Announcement Videos

Generate compelling and visually stunning product launch videos in minutes with HeyGen, designed to engage your audience and drive excitement.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Craft your captivating product story. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to transform your video script into dynamic visuals effortlessly.
2
Step 2
Upload Your Assets
Personalize your announcement by uploading your unique product visuals, logos, and brand elements. HeyGen's Media library/stock support helps you seamlessly integrate all your upload assets.
3
Step 3
Select Visuals & Style
Personalize your video by selecting from various templates & scenes, ensuring your product launch announcement aligns perfectly with your brand identity.
4
Step 4
Export & Publish
Prepare your product launch video for any platform. Utilize aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure your video is optimized and ready to drive real results.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Inspire and uplift audiences with motivational videos

.

Create compelling and inspiring product reveal videos that build anticipation and connect emotionally with your target audience.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance the visual appeal of my product launch videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create visually stunning launch videos with motion-rich, cinematic visuals and engaging animations. You can leverage studio-quality output, templates, and motion graphics to captivate your audience and elevate your product launch campaign.

What types of product launch videos can I create with HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can produce a variety of impactful product launch videos, including compelling product reveal videos, detailed demo & walkthrough videos, and exciting teaser videos. Our AI Video Generator streamlines the creation of engaging explainer videos to showcase your product effectively.

How does HeyGen support creative customization for my brand's product launch?

HeyGen provides robust branding controls and customizable templates, allowing you to maintain consistent brand identity throughout your product launch campaigns. You can easily customize the format and tone, adjust aspect ratios, and incorporate strategic storytelling to resonate with your target audience.

Do I need advanced video editing skills to create professional product launch videos using HeyGen?

No, HeyGen is designed to be an intuitive AI Video Generator and product video maker, requiring no advanced technical skills. Its user-friendly interface allows you to create professional product launch announcement videos efficiently, transforming scripts into high-quality video content with ease.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo