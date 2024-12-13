Create Product Deprecation Videos: A Simple Guide

Automate clear deprecation messages, reducing confusion and boosting trust with realistic AI avatars.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a 60-second professional video targeting technical users and enterprise clients, clearly detailing a significant deprecation notice for a core feature. This video should adopt a concise and informative visual style, featuring on-screen text support and a confident AI-generated voiceover, leveraging HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to explain the rationale and the path forward effectively.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 30-second announcement video for users of an outdated product version, guiding them towards a new and improved solution following a product deprecation. The visual style should be upbeat and positive, showcasing the new features seamlessly, with a friendly voice. Utilize HeyGen's Templates & scenes to create a visually engaging and easy-to-understand message that encourages a smooth transition.
Example Prompt 3
Imagine a 50-second engaging story video aimed at a general user base, explaining the deprecation of a beloved, yet underutilized, product component with empathy. The video should employ a friendly and approachable visual communication style, perhaps an animated character, supported by a warm Voiceover generation to convey the message clearly and minimize user frustration, making the 'why' easily digestible.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Creating Product Deprecation Videos Works

Step 1
Choose a Deprecation Template
Select from professionally designed "Product Deprecation Videos Template" or begin with a blank canvas to structure your message effectively. Leverage "Templates & scenes" to jumpstart your creation process.
Step 2
Add Your Message and Visuals
Draft your script, explaining the deprecation reasons and path forward. Incorporate "AI avatars" to present your message with a human touch, enhancing engagement.
Step 3
Apply Voiceovers and Captions
Generate professional narration to articulate your deprecation message effectively. Enhance clarity and reach for "Customer Communication" by automatically generating "Subtitles/captions" for your video.
Step 4
Export Your Final Video
Review your video for accuracy and tone. Once finalized, "Export" your professional video in various aspect ratios suitable for different platforms, ensuring broad distribution of your "deprecation notices".

Enhance User Transition and Education

Improve customer understanding and adoption of new solutions with engaging AI-powered video explanations during product transitions.

How can HeyGen help create product deprecation videos effectively?

HeyGen empowers you to efficiently create professional product deprecation videos using AI avatars and advanced text-to-video technology, ensuring clear customer communication.

Does HeyGen offer templates for product deprecation messaging?

Yes, HeyGen provides customizable video templates specifically designed for product deprecation, allowing you to craft engaging stories and deliver sensitive deprecation notices with a professional message tone.

What role do AI avatars play in deprecation communication?

HeyGen's realistic AI avatars and AI Voice Actors provide a consistent, trustworthy face and voice for your product deprecation videos, enhancing visual communication and maintaining brand professionalism.

Can HeyGen automate the production of deprecation announcements?

HeyGen streamlines the content creation process for product deprecation videos, transforming scripts into professional video announcements quickly, making automating product deprecation messaging simpler for your team.

