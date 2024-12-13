How to Create Pricing Update Videos Easily

Simplify complex pricing and boost purchasing decisions. Use HeyGen's text-to-video to generate engaging content and grow your business.

366/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a 60-second engaging video targeting new leads and sales decision-makers, showcasing the "factors that drive the cost" behind our premium services and the immense value they offer, making it a compelling "cost videos" example. The aesthetic should be modern and sophisticated, utilizing animated graphics and dynamic music, easily created by converting your detailed "text-to-video from script" for maximum impact.
Example Prompt 2
Imagine a concise 30-second social media announcement aimed at marketing managers and small business owners, demonstrating how our solutions can help "grow your business" through strategic pricing. This video should adopt a vibrant and optimistic visual style, featuring easy-to-read "subtitles/captions" to convey the quick wins and "revenue-generating videos" potential even when watched on mute.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a compelling 20-second promotional video for a limited-time offer, specifically targeting urgent buyers and social media followers, highlighting new "sales-driving video content" with a compelling call to action. The visual and audio style should be energetic and attention-grabbing, leveraging pre-designed "Templates & scenes" to quickly launch this crucial "pricing update videos" campaign.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Pricing Update Videos

Communicate important pricing updates to your audience with clear, engaging video content, enhancing transparency and trust.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script and Select an Avatar
Write a clear script explaining your pricing updates. Then, choose from a diverse library of HeyGen's **AI avatars** to be the engaging presenter for your message.
2
Step 2
Add Visuals and Generate Voiceover
Enhance your video by incorporating relevant visuals to illustrate pricing details. Utilize **voiceover generation** to bring your script to life with natural-sounding audio, ensuring all pricing information is clearly conveyed.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Refine
Ensure brand consistency by applying your company's logo and colors using HeyGen's **branding controls**. This professionalism aids your audience's purchasing decision by building trust and clarity.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Once finalized, **export** your pricing update video in your desired aspect ratio and share it across all relevant platforms to effectively inform your audience about the changes.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Value-Driven Pricing Explanation Videos

.

Produce compelling videos that demonstrate customer success, implicitly justifying pricing by showcasing the tangible benefits and ROI.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help businesses generate qualified leads and drive sales with video content?

HeyGen empowers businesses to produce high-quality, sales-driving video content that attracts qualified leads and helps grow your business. By leveraging AI avatars and text-to-video from script, you can efficiently create engaging videos for inbound marketing without extensive production time. This streamlines your efforts to market and sell effectively.

What features does HeyGen offer to create impactful cost and pricing explanation videos?

HeyGen offers robust features for creating clear and engaging cost videos or pricing update videos. You can utilize text-to-video with AI avatars, add voiceover generation, and include subtitles to explain pricing effectively. Templates and scenes, along with media library support, simplify the process of producing professional videos quickly.

Can HeyGen support consistent branding and professional production for all video marketing challenges?

Yes, HeyGen ensures consistent branding across all your video marketing efforts. Its branding controls allow you to integrate your logo and brand colors seamlessly into any video, helping you overcome common video marketing challenges. This capability ensures your content is always professional and aligned with your brand identity.

How does HeyGen enable companies to effectively communicate complex pricing information from a buyer's perspective?

HeyGen makes it straightforward to convey complex pricing information from a buyer's perspective, facilitating informed purchasing decisions. You can use dynamic AI avatars to explain factors that drive the cost in an engaging way, complemented by custom solutions. The platform's capabilities allow for clear communication that resonates with your audience.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo