Increase revenue and close more deals by attracting prospective customers with dynamic pricing guides, leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars.

Develop a 45-second compelling video aimed at sales teams and product managers, explaining how to implement value-based pricing to significantly increase revenue. The audio should be dynamic and inspiring, with visuals that are crisp and demonstrative. Enhance accessibility and engagement using HeyGen's voiceover generation and automatically generated subtitles/captions.
Create a punchy 30-second tip video for sales reps and e-commerce businesses, demonstrating quick wins with strategic discounts to help close more deals. The visual and audio style should be fast-paced and energetic, conveying immediate value. Leverage HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes, complemented by rich media library/stock support, to create impactful visuals quickly.
Design a 90-second strategic overview video for international business developers and marketing strategists, exploring the nuances of price localization for global growth. The visual aesthetic should be sophisticated and globally-minded, with a clear, authoritative voice. Employ HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to articulate complex concepts, and ensure optimal viewing across platforms with aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Pricing Strategy Videos

Develop engaging videos that clearly explain your pricing models, empower your sales reps, and attract prospective customers effectively.

Step 1
Create Your Pricing Strategy Script
Outline your pricing models, value propositions, and discount structures. Use HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to automatically generate your video's foundation from your detailed explanation of your "pricing strategy".
Step 2
Select Your AI Presenter
Choose from a diverse range of "AI avatars" to represent your brand. A professional presenter adds credibility and clarity to your "Video" explaining complex pricing structures to prospective customers.
Step 3
Apply Branding and Enhance Visuals
Customize your video with your brand's "logo, colors", and specific fonts using HeyGen's "Branding controls". This reinforces your company's identity and helps communicate the "customer value" of your offerings.
Step 4
Export and Share Your Guide
Finalize your video by setting the ideal "aspect-ratio" and "export" it in your preferred format. Share your clear pricing strategy videos with your "sales reps" to help them close more deals and attract new business.

Create High-Impact Pricing Promotion Videos

Develop powerful video ads showcasing your pricing strategies and discounts, effectively reaching target audiences and increasing revenue.

How can HeyGen streamline the creation of pricing strategy videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create pricing strategy videos quickly and efficiently from text. Utilize AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to transform your scripts into professional video content, ensuring your pricing strategies are communicated clearly and consistently.

What advantages do videos offer for attracting prospective customers to new pricing strategies?

Videos are highly effective for attracting prospective customers and explaining your pricing strategies. HeyGen allows you to produce engaging visual content that captures attention, articulates value, and helps close more deals by making complex information easily digestible.

Can I customize pricing guide videos in HeyGen for specific sales reps or market segments?

Yes, HeyGen enables extensive customization for your pricing guide videos. You can apply branding controls, use different AI avatars, and adjust scenes to tailor content for specific sales reps or distinct market segments, ensuring relevance and impact.

How does HeyGen assist in explaining complex pricing models effectively through video?

HeyGen makes it simple to explain various pricing models through dynamic videos. With features like text-to-video from a script and a wide range of templates, you can break down intricate concepts like value-based pricing or price localization into understandable visual narratives, enhancing customer value perception.

