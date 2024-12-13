Effortlessly Create Preboarding Instruction Videos
Engage new hires from day one with captivating preboarding videos, using AI avatars to bring your content to life.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
How can you create a 90-second instructional video guiding new hires through their initial paperwork and system access for preboarding? Aim for a clear, step-by-step visual style with animated graphics and a professional voiceover, ensuring every detail is easily digestible. Utilize HeyGen's Voiceover generation to deliver crisp and precise instructions, making these engaging videos simple to follow.
Produce an energetic 45-second video that showcases key company benefits and resources, targeting prospective employees and new hires during their preboarding phase. The visual style should be dynamic and infographic-driven, using bright colors and energetic background music to hold attention. Accelerate creation by using HeyGen's Templates & scenes, simplifying the process of developing compelling onboarding videos.
Imagine crafting a 75-second 'meet the team' video for remote new hires, giving them a glimpse into their future colleagues and work environment. This video should adopt an authentic, documentary-style visual with on-screen text overlays and a warm, inviting musical score. Ensure full customization by adding Subtitles/captions via HeyGen, making the remote onboarding experience inclusive and accessible for everyone.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Scale Global Preboarding Training.
Develop comprehensive, accessible video modules for new hires worldwide, ensuring consistent preboarding experiences.
Elevate New Hire Engagement & Retention.
Utilize AI to create dynamic preboarding videos that significantly boost engagement and information retention for new employees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create engaging videos for new hires without advanced skills?
HeyGen empowers you to create engaging videos for employee onboarding and training, even with no prior video editing skills. Utilize our AI Avatars and comprehensive video templates to quickly produce high-quality content for your new hires.
What role do AI Avatars play in crafting animated videos for company culture?
HeyGen's AI Avatars bring your company culture to life in animated videos, making your messages more personal and memorable. You can leverage them for creating preboarding instruction videos or internal communications that resonate with your team.
Can HeyGen simplify the creation of preboarding instruction videos for remote onboarding?
Absolutely. HeyGen offers a diverse range of video templates, enabling you to swiftly create preboarding instruction videos and training videos optimized for remote onboarding. This streamlines the process of welcoming new hires efficiently and consistently.
How does HeyGen ensure full customization and multilingual support for my onboarding videos?
HeyGen provides full customization options, including branding controls, to align your onboarding videos perfectly with your company's identity. Additionally, our platform supports multilingual voiceovers and automatic captioning, making your content accessible globally for all new hires.