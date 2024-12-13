create post launch training videos that educate customers

Efficiently educate your audience and boost product adoption by turning your training scripts into engaging videos with HeyGen's text-to-video from script.

345/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 30-second explainer video showcasing a quick tip or trick for maximizing the value of your recently launched product. Target existing users with an upbeat visual style featuring quick cuts and engaging background music, ensuring accessibility through automatic subtitles/captions and leveraging HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes for a polished look.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a compelling 45-second video overview for your video marketing strategy, aiming to build brand awareness around the core value proposition of your new offering. This video, targeted at potential prospects, should employ a modern and inspirational visual style, utilizing HeyGen's extensive media library/stock support for high-quality visuals and a professional voiceover generation.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 90-second explainer video for the post-launch phase, detailing upcoming features or a roadmap preview to keep engaged users informed and excited. This video, intended for your active community, should adopt a conversational and informative tone, featuring an AI avatar presenting the updates in a clean visual style optimized for various platforms using aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Post-Launch Training Videos

Leverage AI to produce high-quality, engaging training videos quickly, ensuring your audience is educated and informed during the post-launch phase.

1
Step 1
Create Your Training Script
Outline the key training points for your product. Write a clear and concise script, detailing features and benefits, ensuring scripting for impact before generating your video with text-to-video from script.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar and Voice
Choose from HeyGen's diverse range of AI avatars to present your training material, effectively bringing your product launch using video strategy to life with natural voiceovers.
3
Step 3
Add Supporting Media and Branding
Enhance your video with relevant visuals, B-roll, and background music available in the media library. This helps you achieve the desired production quality for your training content.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Export your finished training video in various aspect ratios suitable for different platforms. Utilize automatically generated subtitles to ensure you are educating your audience effectively in the post-launch phase.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Produce Quick Training Snippets

.

Quickly generate short, impactful video clips for social media or internal platforms, ideal for delivering concise post-launch training tips.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen streamline our product launch video production?

HeyGen allows you to accelerate your "product launch" efforts by transforming a script into high-quality "video content" using "Text-to-video from script" and "AI avatars". This significantly reduces production time for your "video marketing strategy" materials.

What features does HeyGen offer for creating post-launch training videos?

For the "post-launch phase", HeyGen provides efficient tools like "AI avatars" and "voiceover generation" to easily "create post launch training videos". You can also add "subtitles/captions" to enhance accessibility and effectively "educate your audience".

Can HeyGen help maintain brand consistency across our video marketing strategy?

Absolutely. HeyGen's robust "branding controls" enable you to integrate your specific logo and brand colors directly into your "video content", ensuring cohesive "brand awareness" across all your "social media marketing" and "product launch" assets.

How does HeyGen support creating engaging content for various platforms?

HeyGen facilitates broad reach by offering "aspect-ratio resizing & exports", making it simple to adapt your "video content" for diverse platforms. This helps in "generating buzz" and allows you to optimize your "video marketing strategy" for platforms like "social media".

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo