create post launch training videos that educate customers
Efficiently educate your audience and boost product adoption by turning your training scripts into engaging videos with HeyGen's text-to-video from script.
Develop a dynamic 30-second explainer video showcasing a quick tip or trick for maximizing the value of your recently launched product. Target existing users with an upbeat visual style featuring quick cuts and engaging background music, ensuring accessibility through automatic subtitles/captions and leveraging HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes for a polished look.
Produce a compelling 45-second video overview for your video marketing strategy, aiming to build brand awareness around the core value proposition of your new offering. This video, targeted at potential prospects, should employ a modern and inspirational visual style, utilizing HeyGen's extensive media library/stock support for high-quality visuals and a professional voiceover generation.
Design a 90-second explainer video for the post-launch phase, detailing upcoming features or a roadmap preview to keep engaged users informed and excited. This video, intended for your active community, should adopt a conversational and informative tone, featuring an AI avatar presenting the updates in a clean visual style optimized for various platforms using aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Boost Training Engagement with AI.
Leverage AI to create dynamic and interactive post-launch training videos, significantly increasing learner engagement and knowledge retention.
Scale Training Content & Reach.
Rapidly produce a wider array of training video content, enabling you to educate more users and expand your global audience post-launch.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen streamline our product launch video production?
HeyGen allows you to accelerate your "product launch" efforts by transforming a script into high-quality "video content" using "Text-to-video from script" and "AI avatars". This significantly reduces production time for your "video marketing strategy" materials.
What features does HeyGen offer for creating post-launch training videos?
For the "post-launch phase", HeyGen provides efficient tools like "AI avatars" and "voiceover generation" to easily "create post launch training videos". You can also add "subtitles/captions" to enhance accessibility and effectively "educate your audience".
Can HeyGen help maintain brand consistency across our video marketing strategy?
Absolutely. HeyGen's robust "branding controls" enable you to integrate your specific logo and brand colors directly into your "video content", ensuring cohesive "brand awareness" across all your "social media marketing" and "product launch" assets.
How does HeyGen support creating engaging content for various platforms?
HeyGen facilitates broad reach by offering "aspect-ratio resizing & exports", making it simple to adapt your "video content" for diverse platforms. This helps in "generating buzz" and allows you to optimize your "video marketing strategy" for platforms like "social media".