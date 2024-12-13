Create Post Event Follow Up Videos That Get Noticed

Boost attendee engagement and extend your event's reach across email campaigns and social media using HeyGen's powerful Text-to-video from script feature.

261/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a professional 45-second follow-up video for email campaigns targeting potential leads, featuring an AI avatar delivering a warm thank you and call-to-action, enhanced by HeyGen's voiceover generation, to re-engage them after the event.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an inspiring 60-second social media video showcasing compelling member testimonials and positive feedback, intended for prospects considering future events, with authentic visuals and a polished audio tone, leveraging HeyGen's media library/stock support for B-roll and aspect-ratio resizing for various platforms.
Example Prompt 3
Create a sleek 30-second post-event announcement video to promote upcoming initiatives and solidify your brand, aimed at existing attendees and new prospects alike, using HeyGen's pre-made templates and scenes to deliver a forward-looking visual and enthusiastic audio message about future event promotion video ideas.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Post-Event Follow-Up Videos

Craft engaging post-event follow-up videos to re-engage attendees and extend your event's reach, ensuring your marketing teams can easily share valuable content.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template or Start Fresh
Begin by selecting a pre-designed template that fits your event's style, or start from a blank canvas. This helps structure your 'event recap video' efficiently using 'Templates & scenes'.
2
Step 2
Generate Engaging Video Content
Utilize the 'video maker' to bring your message to life. Easily convert your script into dynamic video content using advanced 'Text-to-video from script' capabilities.
3
Step 3
Add Branding and Visuals
Enhance your video with your 'branding'. Apply custom logos and colors using 'Branding controls (logo, colors)' to maintain a consistent professional look.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Once your video is complete, 'export' it in various formats. Use 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports' to optimize for platforms like 'social media' and 'email campaigns' for maximum impact.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Create High-Performing Event Promotion Videos

.

Design impactful AI videos to promote future events or offerings, leveraging insights from your recent event for effective campaigns.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating post-event follow-up videos?

HeyGen empowers marketing teams to efficiently create professional post-event follow-up videos and event recap videos. Utilize AI avatars and text-to-video functionality to transform scripts into engaging content quickly, saving valuable time.

What video features does HeyGen offer for engaging attendees through email and social media?

HeyGen helps you create captivating short videos optimized for both email campaigns and social media. Easily adapt video aspect ratios, add subtitles for accessibility, and maintain consistent branding to maximize attendee engagement.

Can HeyGen assist with generating member testimonials or promotional video ideas?

Absolutely, HeyGen is a versatile video maker for generating various promotional video ideas, including powerful member testimonials. Leverage templates and text-to-video capabilities to craft engaging short videos or even animated GIFs from your existing media.

How does HeyGen ensure brand consistency across all post-event videos?

HeyGen's robust video tools include comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to easily incorporate your logo and brand colors. This ensures every post-event video maintains a cohesive and professional brand identity across all your communications.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo