Quickly create policy update videos
Streamline policy communication for all your devices. Generate clear and consistent updates in minutes using HeyGen's "Templates & scenes".
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a concise 60-second instructional video aimed at IT administrators, outlining best practices for adjusting detailed policy settings. Employ a clean, step-by-step visual presentation with a clear, authoritative voiceover, emphasizing the ease of creating such guides using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature for precise instruction.
Produce an engaging 30-second informational video for remote employees, introducing a new section of the 'Remote series' policies regarding secure device usage. Utilize a modern and dynamic visual style with upbeat background music, showcasing how HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes can quickly bring complex information to life.
Design an impactful 40-second video for team leaders, showcasing the benefits of proactively communicating new policies to foster team understanding and compliance. The visual style should be motivational and direct, with a warm and supportive voice, illustrating how HeyGen's Voiceover generation makes it simple to create policies that resonate effectively.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Enhance Policy Training.
Improve understanding and retention of new policies through interactive and engaging AI-powered training videos.
Streamline Internal Policy Communication.
Efficiently produce and distribute comprehensive policy updates, ensuring all stakeholders are informed regardless of location.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify creating policy update videos for my organization?
HeyGen allows you to easily create professional policy update videos using AI avatars and text-to-video technology. This streamlines communication for new policies or changes, ensuring your entire team is informed efficiently.
Can I customize the visual settings and branding for policy-related videos in HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen provides robust branding controls to customize your policy update videos. You can incorporate your company's logo and brand colors to maintain a consistent, professional look across all communications, aligning with your internal policy settings.
How does HeyGen help distribute policy information effectively to remote teams and devices?
HeyGen enables easy creation of engaging video content accessible across various devices, perfect for remote teams. This ensures critical policy information reaches all employees effectively, wherever they are located.
What is the quickest way to create new policies or policy explainers using HeyGen?
HeyGen offers intuitive templates and text-to-video functionality, making it simple to create policies or policy explainers rapidly. Just input your script, choose an AI avatar, and HeyGen generates a polished video for you, demonstrating how to create policies with ease.