Quickly create policy update videos

Streamline policy communication for all your devices. Generate clear and consistent updates in minutes using HeyGen's "Templates & scenes".

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a concise 60-second instructional video aimed at IT administrators, outlining best practices for adjusting detailed policy settings. Employ a clean, step-by-step visual presentation with a clear, authoritative voiceover, emphasizing the ease of creating such guides using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature for precise instruction.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an engaging 30-second informational video for remote employees, introducing a new section of the 'Remote series' policies regarding secure device usage. Utilize a modern and dynamic visual style with upbeat background music, showcasing how HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes can quickly bring complex information to life.
Example Prompt 3
Design an impactful 40-second video for team leaders, showcasing the benefits of proactively communicating new policies to foster team understanding and compliance. The visual style should be motivational and direct, with a warm and supportive voice, illustrating how HeyGen's Voiceover generation makes it simple to create policies that resonate effectively.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Creating Policy Update Videos Works

Streamline the creation of clear and engaging policy update videos for your team or audience, ensuring crucial information is easily understood and retained.

1
Step 1
Create Your Policy Script
Start by outlining your policy changes and essential details. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to efficiently convert your written content into a dynamic video script.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Presenter
Select an AI avatar that best represents your organization's tone and message to articulate the policy updates. This makes the information more engaging and personal for your audience.
3
Step 3
Add Branding and Clarity
Incorporate your company's Branding controls, such as logos and colors, to maintain a consistent look. Include subtitles for enhanced accessibility and to reinforce key policy points.
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute
Finalize your video using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize it for various platforms. Your professional policy update video is now ready for distribution, ensuring your team is well-informed.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Clarify Complex Policies

Break down intricate policy details into easy-to-understand AI videos, making complex information accessible and clear for everyone.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating policy update videos for my organization?

HeyGen allows you to easily create professional policy update videos using AI avatars and text-to-video technology. This streamlines communication for new policies or changes, ensuring your entire team is informed efficiently.

Can I customize the visual settings and branding for policy-related videos in HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust branding controls to customize your policy update videos. You can incorporate your company's logo and brand colors to maintain a consistent, professional look across all communications, aligning with your internal policy settings.

How does HeyGen help distribute policy information effectively to remote teams and devices?

HeyGen enables easy creation of engaging video content accessible across various devices, perfect for remote teams. This ensures critical policy information reaches all employees effectively, wherever they are located.

What is the quickest way to create new policies or policy explainers using HeyGen?

HeyGen offers intuitive templates and text-to-video functionality, making it simple to create policies or policy explainers rapidly. Just input your script, choose an AI avatar, and HeyGen generates a polished video for you, demonstrating how to create policies with ease.

