Create Platform Update Videos Effortlessly
Produce professional product update videos faster. Leverage customizable templates and our powerful Text-to-video from script to craft engaging, AI generated content.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
For product managers and internal teams, a 1-minute engaging video is needed to summarize recent minor product updates and UI enhancements. Employ a dynamic and friendly visual style, incorporating on-screen text highlights and a positive AI avatar, all quickly assembled using HeyGen's customizable Templates & scenes.
Create a sharp 45-second video for existing users, showcasing a specific new workflow or innovative feature within the platform. This engaging video should adopt a modern, crisp visual and audio style, featuring quick cuts, animated graphics, and an energetic background track, while HeyGen's automatic Subtitles/captions ensure maximum accessibility and comprehension.
Imagine a comprehensive 2-minute product demo video targeted at enterprise clients and decision-makers, detailing a major platform upgrade and its strategic advantages. This video demands a polished, corporate visual style, integrating seamless transitions between features and professional, yet approachable, AI avatars, with HeyGen's Voiceover generation providing consistent, high-quality narration throughout this in-depth overview.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Engaging Social Media Updates.
Quickly produce captivating videos for social media to announce platform updates, reaching a wider audience with AI-powered video creation.
Enhanced Feature Training.
Improve user adoption of new platform features by creating engaging, AI-driven training videos that boost engagement and information retention.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify creating platform update videos?
HeyGen leverages AI-powered tools and an online video editor to streamline the process of creating platform update videos. You can quickly generate engaging videos using AI avatars and text-to-video from script functionality, making it efficient to share your product updates.
What AI-powered tools does HeyGen offer for product updates?
HeyGen provides robust AI-powered tools for your product updates, including AI avatars and AI generated video capabilities from a simple script. This allows you to produce professional and engaging videos efficiently, ensuring your message is clear and impactful.
Does HeyGen provide customizable templates for different platform update videos?
Yes, HeyGen features a variety of customizable templates and scenes specifically designed for platform update videos. These templates help you maintain consistent branding with options for logos and colors, making your video creation process seamless and professional.
Can HeyGen help create engaging videos with ease for product update videos?
Absolutely. HeyGen is an efficient online video editor that enables you to create engaging videos for your product update videos with ease. It offers features like voiceover generation and automatic subtitles/captions to enhance viewer comprehension and engagement.