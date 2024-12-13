Create Patient Education Videos Easily and Effectively

Boost learning outcomes and improve patient experience using HeyGen's AI avatars for dynamic health education videos.

471/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 90-second health education video for patients newly diagnosed with a chronic condition, focusing on a new medication or treatment plan. The video should have an engaging and informative visual style, incorporating simple, easy-to-understand graphics and a calming color palette. Utilize HeyGen's Voiceover generation to deliver clear instructions and FAQs, aiming to improve patient experience by making complex information digestible through effective patient education videos.
Example Prompt 2
Design a 2-minute video to create online educational videos for new patients, outlining what to expect during their first visit to a specialist clinic and explaining key protocols. This video should maintain an informative yet welcoming visual style, featuring on-screen text for crucial details and a professional tone. Harness HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to efficiently produce the narrative, and incorporate relevant visuals from the Media library/stock support to clarify learning outcomes for all viewers.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a concise 60-second video to empower the general patient population with practical self-management tips for better health, fostering a proactive approach to care and improving patient experience. The visual and audio style should be uplifting, encouraging, and feature diverse representations of individuals in everyday settings. Leverage HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure the video is optimized for various online video platforms, making these health education videos for patients accessible wherever they are.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How creating patient education videos works

Empower your patients with clear, concise, and accessible medical information by transforming complex topics into engaging video content effortlessly.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script and Storyboard
Outline your educational content and write a detailed script. With HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability, you can easily turn your text into professional video, ensuring clarity for your `storyboard` planning.
2
Step 2
Select AI Avatars and Visuals
Choose from a diverse range of `AI avatars` to represent your educators or narrators. These avatars, combined with relevant visuals, help bring your medical information to life with engaging `animation`, making complex concepts easier for patients to understand.
3
Step 3
Add Captions and Branding
Enhance accessibility and comprehension by integrating "Subtitles/captions" into your videos. This ensures your message reaches a wider audience and meets compliance standards, especially for `closed captioning` needs. You can also apply your brand elements.
4
Step 4
Export for Secure Distribution
Finalize your educational video by optimizing its format and aspect ratio using HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" features. Prepare your content for secure platforms, ensuring it is `HIPAA Ready` for patient privacy and compliant distribution.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Improve Patient Engagement & Retention

.

Increase patient engagement and information retention in health education through dynamic, AI-powered videos, improving the overall patient experience.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen facilitate accessibility in patient education videos?

HeyGen empowers organizations to deliver inclusive health education videos for patients through automated closed captioning and multi-language voiceover generation. These technical capabilities ensure your content is accessible to a wider audience, significantly improving the patient experience.

Can HeyGen help my organization create engaging patient education videos quickly?

Yes, HeyGen streamlines medical education video production by transforming scripts into professional videos with AI avatars and pre-designed templates. This efficient text-to-video capability allows you to rapidly create patient education videos, freeing up valuable time and resources.

How can HeyGen support the distribution of patient education videos across different languages and platforms?

HeyGen facilitates the global distribution of your online educational videos by supporting various languages through advanced voiceover and subtitle generation features. Our platform ensures your content is easily consumable across diverse online video platforms, enhancing communication effectiveness.

What tools does HeyGen offer for creating online educational videos efficiently?

HeyGen acts as intuitive video editing software, allowing users to rapidly create online educational videos from text or existing scripts with AI avatars. Our robust media library and templates simplify the storyboard process and accelerate overall content production.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo