Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a sophisticated 45-second announcement video for corporate clients and B2B stakeholders, emphasizing a professional and authoritative tone with a clear, warm voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars and Voiceover generation to present the strategic benefits of a new collaboration through a compelling narrative, delivering professional videos that resonate with decision-makers.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a dynamic 60-second video showcasing a creative alliance, specifically for marketing agencies and creative directors, featuring visually rich animations and contemporary music. Integrate HeyGen's Media library/stock support and Text-to-video from script capabilities to highlight innovative branding and mutual creative strengths, creating impactful announcement videos.
Example Prompt 3
Design a quick 15-second social media clip for the general public and social media followers, utilizing a concise, direct, and engaging visual style with vibrant text overlays and energetic sound effects. Employ HeyGen's Subtitles/captions and Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to customize the message for various platforms, ensuring the announcement is easily digestible and broadly accessible.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Creating Partnership Announcement Videos Works

Announce your new collaborations with engaging, professional videos. Leverage HeyGen's intuitive tools to create impact and reach your audience effectively.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Select from a library of professional templates or begin with a blank canvas to design your unique partnership announcement.
2
Step 2
Generate Your Message
Transform your script into compelling narration or an engaging presentation using AI-powered text-to-video or voiceover generation.
3
Step 3
Brand and Enhance Visually
Integrate your brand's colors, logo, and custom assets using robust branding controls to ensure a cohesive and professional look.
4
Step 4
Optimize and Share
Utilize aspect-ratio resizing & exports to tailor your video for various platforms, then share your professional partnership announcement with the world.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of professional announcement videos, including partnership announcements?

HeyGen offers a robust video maker with extensive video templates and AI features, enabling you to effortlessly create high-quality announcement videos. Customize branding elements to ensure your partnership announcements resonate professionally across all platforms.

What customization options are available to ensure my videos align with my brand?

HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to seamlessly integrate your logo, colors, and other visual elements. You can also utilize our media library and video editing tools to tailor each video to your exact specifications for a consistent brand presence.

Do HeyGen's AI features truly streamline the video creation process?

Yes, HeyGen's powerful AI features, including AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, significantly accelerate content production. This allows you to create videos quickly, generating engaging voiceovers and subtitles with ease.

For which platforms are HeyGen videos optimized, and how can they drive engagement?

HeyGen ensures your professional videos are optimized for various social media platforms through aspect-ratio resizing and flexible export options. Incorporate clear call-to-action elements within your content to maximize engagement and achieve your creative goals.

