Create Partner Training Videos with AI: Boost Engagement

Empower your partners with engaging training videos. Create high-impact content faster using HeyGen's AI avatars.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop an engaging 45-second microlearning video designed for existing partners, demonstrating a new feature update. This video should employ a modern, fast-paced visual style with crisp graphics and a friendly, articulate AI avatar voice. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to bring the presenter to life instantly.
Example Prompt 2
Create a detailed 90-second 'how-to' training video for partners, providing a step-by-step walkthrough of a complex software integration. The visual style should be instructional with clear screen recordings and annotations, accompanied by a calm, explanatory voice. Use HeyGen's Voiceover generation to ensure consistent and high-quality narration throughout.
Example Prompt 3
Generate an inspiring 30-second partner enablement video that highlights a recent success story and outlines key strategic advantages for the upcoming quarter. This video requires a sleek, motivational visual style with upbeat background music and professional, easy-to-read subtitles. Implement HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature to maximize accessibility for all partners.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Partner Training Videos

Efficiently produce high-quality, engaging training content for your partners, ensuring consistent messaging and accelerated learning.

1
Step 1
Create Your Training Script and Visuals
Begin by crafting your training script. Then, leverage HeyGen's AI avatars and a rich media library to bring your script to life with compelling visuals, setting the foundation for effective training content.
2
Step 2
Apply Your Brand Identity
Ensure brand consistency across all your training materials. Utilize HeyGen's branding controls to integrate your logo, colors, and fonts, creating professional and engaging training videos that resonate with your partners.
3
Step 3
Add Essential Elements
Enhance clarity and accessibility for your partners. Leverage HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature to automatically add text to your video, making your online training videos comprehensive and easy to follow for all learners.
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute Your Video
Finalize your training video for deployment. Choose the optimal aspect-ratio resizing & exports options to suit your desired platform, then easily share your completed content to empower your partner training programs.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Develop Sales Enablement Content

Equip partners with compelling AI-generated videos of customer success stories to strengthen their sales pitches and product understanding.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance our partner training videos?

HeyGen, your AI Training Video Generator, revolutionizes creating partner training videos by leveraging AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. This allows you to produce highly engaging training content quickly, making partner enablement more effective and efficient.

Does HeyGen support creating consistent online training videos for global partners?

Absolutely, HeyGen enables businesses to standardize learning experiences with consistent, high-quality online training videos. Utilize branding controls, templates, and aspect-ratio resizing to ensure uniformity across all your partner training programs, regardless of location.

What kind of training content can be developed using HeyGen's AI capabilities?

HeyGen's AI Course Creator empowers you to develop a wide range of engaging training content, from microlearning modules and onboarding videos to detailed product demos and how-to training videos. Our platform streamlines the creation of personalized video-based learning materials for all your training needs.

How does HeyGen help reduce the time and cost associated with producing training videos?

HeyGen significantly helps save cost and resources by transforming scripts into professional training videos using AI avatars and voiceovers, eliminating traditional video editing complexities. This efficiency allows you to create high-quality training videos much faster and at a fraction of the cost.

