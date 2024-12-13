Create Partner Onboarding Videos Effortlessly

Streamline your partner onboarding process with engaging videos. Leverage AI avatars to personalize training and boost retention.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a personalized 60-second welcome message aimed at partnership managers, demonstrating the value of a tailored partner journey. The video should have a warm, human-centric visual style, featuring a friendly AI avatar delivering a conversational greeting, paired with soft background music. Emphasize how HeyGen’s AI avatars can create "personalized videos" that build stronger partner relationships from day one.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a concise 30-second instructional video for onboarding program coordinators, illustrating how to efficiently "scale onboarding efforts" for new partners. This video should feature a modern, efficient visual style with clean graphics and a precise, informative narration. Showcase HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to rapidly generate high-quality "AI-powered video tools" for training purposes.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 90-second explanatory "training video" targeting global partners learning complex product features, ensuring universal accessibility. The visual and audio style should be instructive, clear, and internationally accessible, incorporating screen recordings and a multi-language voiceover with HeyGen's Subtitles/captions for enhanced understanding. This allows for effective delivery of crucial information regardless of language barriers.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Partner Onboarding Videos

Streamline your partner onboarding with engaging, personalized videos using AI-powered tools, ensuring a consistent and efficient experience for every new partner.

1
Step 1
Create Your Onboarding Script or Choose a Template
Begin by outlining your key onboarding messages. You can either write a detailed script or select a pre-designed template to accelerate your creation of effective partner onboarding videos.
2
Step 2
Add AI Avatars and Generate Voiceovers
Select from a diverse library of AI avatars to represent your brand. Input your script to generate natural-sounding voiceovers, bringing your content to life.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Enhance Visuals
Customize your videos with your brand's logo, colors, and fonts using comprehensive branding controls. Integrate relevant media from the library or upload your own to create personalized videos that resonate with your partners.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Partner Onboarding Video
Review your completed onboarding video, ensuring all details are accurate. Once satisfied, export your video in various aspect ratios and formats, ready for seamless sharing across your partner platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline the creation of partner onboarding videos?

HeyGen leverages AI-powered video tools and realistic AI avatars to simplify the production of engaging partner onboarding videos, transforming scripts into professional visual content effortlessly.

What are the benefits of using AI for personalized partner onboarding?

Using HeyGen's AI-driven platform allows you to create personalized videos that scale your onboarding efforts efficiently, ensuring each new partner receives tailored information through AI voiceovers and dynamic content.

Does HeyGen offer features to make onboarding videos more engaging?

Absolutely. HeyGen's AI-driven platform helps you develop dynamic and interactive videos, transforming standard training videos into engaging content that captures attention and improves new hire retention.

How easily can I create personalized videos for various partners?

HeyGen allows you to easily create personalized videos at scale, utilizing AI voiceovers and text-to-speech conversion to tailor messages efficiently for different partners, ensuring relevant and impactful onboarding videos.

