Develop a dynamic 2-minute update video targeting existing partners to explain a recent complex product enhancement. Employ a modern visual aesthetic with on-screen text highlights generated from your customizable scripts via Text-to-video from script, and ensure clarity through Subtitles/captions. The audio should be an energetic voiceover that keeps Partner Enablement efforts proactive and informed.
Example Prompt 2
Imagine a compelling 2-minute partner training video for sales-focused partners, illustrating best practices for pitching a new solution. The visual presentation should feel motivational and informative, utilizing diverse Media library/stock support to create a scenario-based narrative. Deliver the content with a confident and authoritative tone, leveraging Templates & scenes for quick assembly, resulting in engaging videos that drive performance.
Example Prompt 3
Craft an upbeat 45-second promotional video aimed at prospective partners, highlighting the key benefits of joining our channel program. This short video should feature vibrant graphics and a concise message, powered by AI avatars for engaging delivery. Ensure the final output is optimized for various social platforms using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, making it cost-effective to create partner enablement videos across multiple channels.
How to Create Partner Enablement Videos

Quickly produce high-quality, engaging partner training and onboarding videos with AI, streamlining your enablement process for maximum impact.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Easily develop your video content or paste your existing material into HeyGen. Utilize the "Text-to-video from script" feature to instantly generate the foundation for your partner enablement videos.
2
Step 2
Select an AI Presenter
Choose from a diverse selection of "AI avatars" to serve as your virtual presenters. These engaging AI avatars ensure a professional and consistent delivery of your message to partners.
3
Step 3
Apply Visuals & Branding
Customize your video with dynamic "Templates & scenes" and incorporate your brand's specific colors and logo. This ensures your content is visually appealing and aligns with your brand identity.
4
Step 4
Export Your Final Video
Finalize your content and utilize "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to get your video ready for any platform. Easily share your professional partner onboarding videos with your entire partner network.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen assist in creating high-quality partner enablement videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars and text-to-video technology, allowing users to efficiently generate engaging partner enablement videos directly from a script. This streamlines the production of professional-quality partner training content.

What technical features does HeyGen offer to ensure partner training videos align with brand guidelines?

HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, enabling users to incorporate logos, brand colors, and custom fonts into their partner training videos. With customizable templates and a rich media library, you can maintain consistent brand identity effortlessly.

Does HeyGen support multilingual options for global partner onboarding videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen supports multilingual voiceover generation and automatic subtitles/captions, making it easy to localize your partner onboarding videos for a global audience. This ensures accessibility and comprehension across different regions.

What export and aspect ratio options are available for AI training videos generated by HeyGen?

HeyGen offers flexible aspect-ratio resizing and various export options, ensuring your AI training videos are optimized for different platforms and devices. This makes sharing your content for partner training seamless and effective.

