Operationalize your values and build a courageous culture. Easily transform your scripts into engaging videos with HeyGen's text-to-video feature.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 30-second motivational clip targeted at all employees and new hires, showcasing how living into values fosters a truly courageous culture. Design this video with dynamic, engaging visuals, upbeat background music, and a friendly AI avatar presentation, leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars and diverse Templates & scenes for a compelling and memorable experience.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 60-second training video for recruiters and hiring managers on identifying cultural fit during hiring processes, emphasizing established standards of behavior. Employ an interview-style visual setup with on-screen text highlighting key points, complemented by a clear and concise voiceover, and use HeyGen's Subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and leverage its Media library/stock support for relevant visuals.
Example Prompt 3
Create a 50-second instructional video designed for department heads and project leads, illustrating how organizational values can guide productive decision making and providing guidance on how to train their employees effectively. This video should feature infographic-style animations, a professional voiceover, and subtle background music, optimized for various platforms using HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports and efficient Text-to-video from script capabilities.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Organizational Values Videos

Clearly define and communicate your company's core values through engaging videos, making them actionable and integrated into your culture.

1
Step 1
Create Your Values Script
Begin by writing a script that clearly articulates your core organizational values. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to effortlessly convert your message into engaging video content.
2
Step 2
Select an AI Avatar and Voice
Select an AI avatar that best represents your brand to narrate your values, ensuring clear communication of teachable and observable behaviors for your team.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Scenes
Apply your brand's identity by utilizing HeyGen's Branding controls to incorporate your logo and colors. This strengthens cultural fit during hiring and internal communication.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Videos
Finalize your values videos by adding Subtitles/captions for accessibility. Export in your desired aspect ratio to easily share across platforms, helping to hold people accountable to shared values.

Use Cases

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create organizational values videos that resonate with employees?

HeyGen empowers organizations to quickly create organizational values videos using AI avatars and text-to-video technology. This ensures consistent communication of core principles, helping employees understand and live into values through engaging content.

What role do HeyGen's AI avatars play in operationalizing organizational values effectively?

HeyGen's AI avatars provide a consistent and professional face for delivering messages, crucial for operationalizing organizational values. They enable scalable training and communication, helping train their employees on teachable and observable behaviors that embody those values.

Can HeyGen assist in defining and communicating specific, observable behaviors linked to company values?

Yes, HeyGen facilitates the communication of specific, observable behaviors by allowing users to transform scripts into video, clearly illustrating the standards of behavior expected. This helps reinforce organizational values and guide productive decision making across the team.

How does HeyGen support building a courageous culture by reinforcing organizational values?

HeyGen helps foster a courageous culture by providing a powerful tool for consistently communicating and reinforcing organizational values. By creating engaging video content, organizations can effectively hold people accountable to shared standards and strengthen cultural fit during hiring.

