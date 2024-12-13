Create Organizational Updates Videos with AI

Boost employee engagement with attractive corporate videos. Seamlessly transform your text into high-quality video using our text-to-video from script feature.

328/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a concise 60-second attractive video content piece showcasing a recent team achievement, targeted at team leads and department heads. Employ dynamic motion graphics and inspiring background music to tell a compelling story, with HeyGen's Voiceover generation ensuring a clear and impactful narration for this internal success story.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a succinct 30-second corporate video introducing a new company policy or initiative, specifically for new hires during their onboarding process. This video requires a clean, professional visual style, incorporating real-life scenarios or relevant stock imagery with warm, welcoming audio, leveraging HeyGen's Media library/stock support to provide rich visual context.
Example Prompt 3
Craft an informative 90-second video presenting a quarterly performance summary for internal stakeholders and management. The visual style should be sleek, featuring infographic-style motion graphics and an upbeat, professional audio track. Ensure clarity and accessibility for all viewers by integrating HeyGen's Subtitles/captions.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Organizational Updates Videos

Craft impactful organizational updates quickly and efficiently with HeyGen's intuitive video maker, designed to elevate employee engagement with professional, attractive video content.

1
Step 1
Select a Template or AI Avatar
Begin by choosing a professional template or an AI avatar that resonates with your corporate message, ensuring your target audience is engaged from the start.
2
Step 2
Create Your Engaging Script
Write or paste your update content. HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature will automatically transform your text into natural-sounding voiceover, making your story telling compelling.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Branding
Enhance your attractive video content with relevant visuals and apply your company's Branding controls like logos and colors, ensuring a consistent and professional appearance.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Update
Generate your high-quality organizational update video. Utilize features like subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility, then easily export and share it to boost employee engagement.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Craft Dynamic Corporate Communications

.

Quickly create attractive video content for internal announcements and updates, ensuring your message stands out.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my video content creatively?

HeyGen empowers you to produce attractive video content by leveraging AI avatars and text-to-video from script capabilities. Its extensive templates and branding controls facilitate engaging storytelling and unique visual effects, bringing your creative vision to life effortlessly.

What types of corporate videos can I create with HeyGen?

HeyGen is perfect for creating impactful corporate videos, including organizational updates videos and comprehensive corporate training videos. Utilizing AI avatars and voiceover generation, HeyGen ensures high-quality audio and video for effective employee engagement in real-life scenarios.

Does HeyGen support high-quality audio and video production?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to be a high-quality video maker, delivering exceptional visual and auditory fidelity. With advanced AI avatars, precise text-to-video from script, and robust voiceover generation, HeyGen ensures your output is professional and features clear audio and crisp video.

Can HeyGen help me create branded videos efficiently?

Yes, HeyGen offers comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to easily incorporate your logo and brand colors into any video. You can efficiently create visually compelling content with pre-designed templates and a rich media library, ensuring consistent branding for titles and thumbnails across all your attractive video content.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo