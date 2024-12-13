Create Onboarding Experience Videos That Engage New Hires

Craft engaging employee onboarding videos and welcome messages for new hires effortlessly with AI avatars.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a 45-second professional onboarding video intended for all new employees, functioning as a concise first-day guide to crucial logistics and internal systems. This focused training video should employ a clean, explainer-video aesthetic with distinct on-screen text and a calm, guiding voice, leveraging HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to effectively deliver information, complemented by Subtitles/captions for universal understanding.
Example Prompt 2
Craft a 30-second energetic welcome video tailored for new hires joining a specific department, like a creative marketing team or a dynamic sales division, offering a quick and engaging glimpse into their team and responsibilities. The visual style ought to integrate fast-paced cuts and short, authentic clips of team members collaborating, set to uplifting background music, easily assembled and enhanced using HeyGen's Templates & scenes and its extensive Media library/stock support.
Example Prompt 3
Construct a 90-second instructional video designed to assist all new employees in effectively understanding and navigating essential company software and digital resources. This video aims to demonstrate how specialized video tools for onboarding new employees can demystify complex information through a clear tutorial-style approach, complete with precise screen recordings and annotations, professionally narrated by a voice generated via HeyGen's AI avatars and its robust Voiceover generation, further supported by comprehensive Subtitles/captions for detailed reference.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Onboarding Experience Videos

Craft engaging and effective employee onboarding videos quickly with HeyGen's AI-powered tools, ensuring a seamless and welcoming experience for your new hires.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video's Foundation
Begin your onboarding video by pasting your script directly to generate content using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability, quickly forming the narrative backbone for how to create an employee onboarding video.
2
Step 2
Choose Your On-Screen Presenter
Elevate your welcome message by selecting from a diverse range of AI avatars to deliver your content, ensuring a consistent and professional appearance for your new hires.
3
Step 3
Brand and Enhance Your Visuals
Integrate your company's identity by applying custom branding controls for logos and colors. Complement your message with compelling background media from the stock library to create branded video content.
4
Step 4
Finalize and Share with New Hires
Ensure accessibility by automatically generating subtitles/captions for your video. Once complete, export your high-quality employee onboarding videos in various aspect ratios for seamless distribution.

Craft Welcome & Motivational Messages

Design impactful welcome messages and inspiring content to set a positive tone for new employees.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of employee onboarding videos?

HeyGen significantly streamlines the process of creating impactful employee onboarding videos by offering intuitive text-to-video from script capabilities and a wide array of pre-made video templates. You can quickly generate professional video content, ensuring a consistent and engaging welcome message for all new hires.

What AI-powered features does HeyGen provide for creating onboarding videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI-powered features, including realistic AI avatars and robust voiceover generation, to bring your onboarding videos to life. These tools allow you to produce high-quality, engaging video content efficiently, without needing extensive video production experience for your new employees.

Does HeyGen offer pre-made templates for creating onboarding experience videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides a selection of pre-made video templates specifically designed to kickstart your onboarding experience videos quickly. These templates enable you to easily customize branded video content with your logo and colors, ensuring a cohesive and professional look for new hires.

Can HeyGen be used to develop comprehensive training videos for employees?

Absolutely. HeyGen is an ideal video tool for onboarding new employees and developing comprehensive training videos, complete with automatic subtitles/captions and high-quality screen recording. Its capabilities allow you to easily create engaging in-app video tutorials and educational video content for various training needs.

