Create Onboarding Experience Videos That Engage New Hires
Craft engaging employee onboarding videos and welcome messages for new hires effortlessly with AI avatars.
Design a 45-second professional onboarding video intended for all new employees, functioning as a concise first-day guide to crucial logistics and internal systems. This focused training video should employ a clean, explainer-video aesthetic with distinct on-screen text and a calm, guiding voice, leveraging HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to effectively deliver information, complemented by Subtitles/captions for universal understanding.
Craft a 30-second energetic welcome video tailored for new hires joining a specific department, like a creative marketing team or a dynamic sales division, offering a quick and engaging glimpse into their team and responsibilities. The visual style ought to integrate fast-paced cuts and short, authentic clips of team members collaborating, set to uplifting background music, easily assembled and enhanced using HeyGen's Templates & scenes and its extensive Media library/stock support.
Construct a 90-second instructional video designed to assist all new employees in effectively understanding and navigating essential company software and digital resources. This video aims to demonstrate how specialized video tools for onboarding new employees can demystify complex information through a clear tutorial-style approach, complete with precise screen recordings and annotations, professionally narrated by a voice generated via HeyGen's AI avatars and its robust Voiceover generation, further supported by comprehensive Subtitles/captions for detailed reference.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Boost Onboarding Engagement with AI.
Utilize AI-powered videos to enhance new hire training, ensuring better engagement and retention from day one.
Develop Comprehensive Training Videos.
Quickly produce a wider array of employee onboarding videos and training modules for all new hires.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify the creation of employee onboarding videos?
HeyGen significantly streamlines the process of creating impactful employee onboarding videos by offering intuitive text-to-video from script capabilities and a wide array of pre-made video templates. You can quickly generate professional video content, ensuring a consistent and engaging welcome message for all new hires.
What AI-powered features does HeyGen provide for creating onboarding videos?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI-powered features, including realistic AI avatars and robust voiceover generation, to bring your onboarding videos to life. These tools allow you to produce high-quality, engaging video content efficiently, without needing extensive video production experience for your new employees.
Does HeyGen offer pre-made templates for creating onboarding experience videos?
Yes, HeyGen provides a selection of pre-made video templates specifically designed to kickstart your onboarding experience videos quickly. These templates enable you to easily customize branded video content with your logo and colors, ensuring a cohesive and professional look for new hires.
Can HeyGen be used to develop comprehensive training videos for employees?
Absolutely. HeyGen is an ideal video tool for onboarding new employees and developing comprehensive training videos, complete with automatic subtitles/captions and high-quality screen recording. Its capabilities allow you to easily create engaging in-app video tutorials and educational video content for various training needs.