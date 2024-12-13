Effortlessly Create New Hire Tech Orientation Videos
Streamline new hire orientation and boost employee engagement with HeyGen's Text-to-video from script for consistent, professional training.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a 45-second instructional video for all new hires that concisely explains critical corporate policies and procedures. The visual style must be clear, informative, and direct, utilizing on-screen text to highlight essential points, while the audio remains straightforward and authoritative. HeyGen's AI avatars will present these training materials, ensuring consistent messaging and a professional tone.
Produce a 30-second video for new hires on accessing HR technology and crucial online portals. This video should have a modern, clean, and concise visual style, incorporating engaging visuals of software interfaces and a calm, guiding audio track. HeyGen's Media library/stock support can be leveraged to quickly gather relevant clips and imagery that illustrate navigating company resources effectively.
Develop a 90-second dynamic video aimed at fostering employee engagement and making the initial onboarding process an exciting experience for new team members. The video's style should be upbeat, energetic, and personalized, featuring diverse visuals of team interaction and a motivational audio track. Utilize HeyGen's Voiceover generation to add an enthusiastic and welcoming narrative, drawing new hires into the company's community.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Boost New Hire Training Engagement.
Improve comprehension and retention of critical corporate policies and tech procedures for new employees.
Scale Onboarding Video Production.
Efficiently create and distribute a wide range of new hire orientation videos to a diverse, global workforce.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify the creation of employee onboarding videos?
HeyGen streamlines the process of creating professional employee onboarding videos by leveraging AI video tools and pre-built templates. This allows HR teams to easily produce engaging video communications for new employees, ensuring a consistent message.
What role do AI avatars play in creating personalized new hire tech orientation videos with HeyGen?
HeyGen's AI avatars provide a consistent and engaging presenter for your new hire tech orientation videos, helping to convey corporate policies and training materials effectively. You can customize these AI avatars to reflect your company culture and personalize the onboarding experience for new employees.
Can HeyGen help HR teams automate and standardize their corporate training materials?
Absolutely, HeyGen enables HR teams to automate the creation of consistent training materials and corporate policies through AI video. This ensures every new employee receives standardized, high-quality video communications, improving knowledge retention and streamlining the orientation process.
How does HeyGen improve employee engagement during the onboarding process?
HeyGen enhances employee engagement by transforming text scripts into dynamic video communications featuring AI avatars and professional voiceovers. This creates more interactive and memorable new hire orientation videos, leading to a more positive and effective onboarding experience for new employees.