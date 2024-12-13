Create New Hire Story Videos That Inspire and Engage
Quickly create engaging employee onboarding videos and personalized welcome messages for new hires using Text-to-video from script.
Develop an inspiring 60-second recruitment video targeted at potential new hires, telling compelling new hire stories about career growth within the company. This video should adopt a dynamic and professional visual style, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver clear and engaging narration, highlighting diverse career paths.
Produce a concise 30-second employee introduction video for existing team members, announcing a new hire's arrival and role. The visual and audio style should be clean, professional, and directly informative, relying on HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to present key information efficiently alongside an engaging visual display.
Design an authentic 90-second personalized onboarding video for future new hires, illustrating a typical day or role through a new employee's journey, employing effective storytelling techniques. The visual approach should be engaging and relatable, making good use of HeyGen's Templates & scenes to structure the narrative seamlessly.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Boost onboarding engagement and retention with AI.
Enhance the effectiveness of new hire training, ensuring better engagement and knowledge retention through AI-powered video content.
Create compelling new hire story videos.
Easily produce compelling video narratives to share the experiences and successes of your new team members using AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen streamline the creation of employee onboarding videos?
HeyGen offers intuitive video templates and AI avatars, enabling companies to quickly create personalized employee welcome video content without extensive production efforts. This simplifies the onboarding process and introduces new hires to company culture effectively.
Can HeyGen help us personalize new hire story videos for our company culture?
Absolutely. HeyGen allows you to customize new hire stories with branding controls like logos and colors, ensuring every personalized onboarding video reflects your unique company culture. Utilize AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities for consistent, engaging employee introduction videos.
What AI capabilities does HeyGen offer for generating engaging new hire content?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars and text-to-video technology to transform scripts into dynamic new hire stories and employee welcome videos. This innovative approach makes creating high-quality video-based onboarding content efficient and scalable for your new hires.
How does HeyGen support diverse formats for new employee orientation and introductions?
HeyGen supports various aspect ratios and offers features like subtitles/captions and voiceover generation, making it easy to produce versatile employee introduction videos for any platform. You can efficiently create compelling new hire stories suitable for all onboarding process stages.