Develop an inspiring 60-second recruitment video targeted at potential new hires, telling compelling new hire stories about career growth within the company. This video should adopt a dynamic and professional visual style, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver clear and engaging narration, highlighting diverse career paths.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a concise 30-second employee introduction video for existing team members, announcing a new hire's arrival and role. The visual and audio style should be clean, professional, and directly informative, relying on HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to present key information efficiently alongside an engaging visual display.
Example Prompt 3
Design an authentic 90-second personalized onboarding video for future new hires, illustrating a typical day or role through a new employee's journey, employing effective storytelling techniques. The visual approach should be engaging and relatable, making good use of HeyGen's Templates & scenes to structure the narrative seamlessly.
How to Create New Hire Story Videos

Craft engaging video stories for new hires with easy-to-use tools, fostering connection and showcasing your company's unique culture from day one.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project with a Template
Begin by selecting a professional video template designed for employee onboarding videos, providing a quick start to your new hire story project.
2
Step 2
Select an AI Avatar and Script
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your team or leadership. Input your script to bring your new hire stories to life with compelling narration.
3
Step 3
Add Branding and Media
Integrate your company's logo, colors, and other brand elements using our branding controls. Enhance your video further by adding relevant visuals from our media library to showcase your company culture.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Story
Generate your final new hire story video and easily export it in various aspect ratios. Share your compelling content to welcome new hires and celebrate their journey effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen streamline the creation of employee onboarding videos?

HeyGen offers intuitive video templates and AI avatars, enabling companies to quickly create personalized employee welcome video content without extensive production efforts. This simplifies the onboarding process and introduces new hires to company culture effectively.

Can HeyGen help us personalize new hire story videos for our company culture?

Absolutely. HeyGen allows you to customize new hire stories with branding controls like logos and colors, ensuring every personalized onboarding video reflects your unique company culture. Utilize AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities for consistent, engaging employee introduction videos.

What AI capabilities does HeyGen offer for generating engaging new hire content?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars and text-to-video technology to transform scripts into dynamic new hire stories and employee welcome videos. This innovative approach makes creating high-quality video-based onboarding content efficient and scalable for your new hires.

How does HeyGen support diverse formats for new employee orientation and introductions?

HeyGen supports various aspect ratios and offers features like subtitles/captions and voiceover generation, making it easy to produce versatile employee introduction videos for any platform. You can efficiently create compelling new hire stories suitable for all onboarding process stages.

