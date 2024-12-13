Create Net Promoter Program Videos and Boost Customer Loyalty

Boost customer loyalty and retention with engaging, personalized videos made effortlessly using text-to-video from script.

328/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
How can you turn negative customer feedback into a constructive dialogue? Produce a 60-second engaging video for product development teams, addressing common concerns from low NPS scores with a calm, understanding voice and a clean, problem-solving visual style, utilizing HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to ensure precise and empathetic messaging.
Example Prompt 2
Aim to clearly introduce your Net Promoter Score program and encourage participation by creating a concise 30-second video tailored for marketing and onboarding specialists, adopting an informative and welcoming visual and audio style, and leveraging HeyGen's Templates & scenes to streamline the video creation process with professional, ready-to-use layouts.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a 50-second strategic follow-up video designed to boost customer retention for your customer retention teams, employing a reassuring and professional visual aesthetic with a confident, solution-oriented voice, and utilizing HeyGen's Voiceover generation to deliver consistent, high-quality audio across all AI-powered tools-generated communication.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Creating Net Promoter Program Videos Works

Create personalized, engaging videos for your Net Promoter Score program efficiently, fostering customer loyalty and gathering valuable feedback.

1
Step 1
Design Your Personalized Video Template
Utilize HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to create a reusable foundation for your Net Promoter Score program videos. Design your template to enable highly personalized video messages for each recipient.
2
Step 2
Generate Dynamic Video Content with AI
Leverage HeyGen's "AI avatars" and "Text-to-video from script" capabilities to automatically produce unique video content. This streamlines the creation of your Net Promoter Score (NPS) program videos using advanced AI-powered tools.
3
Step 3
Apply Consistent Branding
Ensure your videos reflect your brand identity using HeyGen's "Branding controls (logo, colors)". This maintains Consistent Branding across all your communications, enhancing recognition and trust.
4
Step 4
Export Engaging Videos to Gather Feedback
Finalize your videos with optimal aspect ratios using HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports". Share them across your channels to efficiently gather valuable customer feedback for your Net Promoter Score program.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Targeted Marketing & Promotions

.

Develop high-performing video ads to promote your NPS program, attract new respondents, and highlight customer satisfaction.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my Net Promoter Score program with engaging videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create personalized video content for your Net Promoter Score program, turning raw customer feedback into powerful, engaging videos. Our AI-powered tools streamline video creation, ensuring your messages resonate deeply and build customer loyalty.

Can HeyGen help me create personalized video feedback for my customers?

Yes, HeyGen specializes in creating personalized video experiences. You can leverage our AI capabilities to tailor videos, making each customer interaction unique and fostering greater customer satisfaction.

What are the benefits of using HeyGen for video creation to boost customer retention?

HeyGen simplifies video creation, allowing you to quickly produce high-quality, professional videos that strengthen customer loyalty. Our platform provides various templates and AI avatars, making it easy to communicate with your audience effectively and boost customer retention.

Does HeyGen support consistent branding across all my customer feedback videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen offers robust branding controls, enabling you to maintain a consistent visual identity with your logo and brand colors across all your video communications. This ensures every personalized video aligns perfectly with your overall marketing strategy.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo