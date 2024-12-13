Create Multilingual Team Videos for Global Reach

Effortlessly localize your team communication and reach global audiences with AI-driven voiceover generation.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second dynamic marketing campaign video aimed at global marketing teams and content creators, illustrating how to introduce a new product to diverse international markets. The visual and audio style should be engaging and culturally adapted, utilizing HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to quickly generate localized versions with accurate subtitles/captions, ensuring maximum reach and brand consistency.
Example Prompt 2
Create a 90-second internal communications update video for team leads and project managers overseeing multilingual teams, highlighting project milestones and fostering seamless collaboration. Adopt a friendly, informative visual style with custom video templates, incorporating AI avatars to deliver updates in various team languages, supported by clear subtitles/captions for easy understanding across all global audiences.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 2-minute e-learning module for product managers and technical writers, explaining complex software features to a global user base. The visual style should be clean, instructional, and precise, utilizing HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to translate technical documentation into visually rich content, with accurate voice-over translation and timing and synchronisation for an accessible and effective learning experience.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Multilingual Team Videos

Streamline communication and foster inclusivity across your global team with AI-powered video creation, localization, and consistent branding.

1
Step 1
Create Your Initial Video
Draft your video script and use our "AI avatars" to bring your message to life, ensuring a consistent presenter for your team content.
2
Step 2
Add Multilingual Localization
Seamlessly add "subtitles and dubbing" in various languages using HeyGen's capabilities, ensuring your message resonates with every team member, wherever they are.
3
Step 3
Apply Brand Consistency
Apply your "Branding controls (logo, colors)" to your video, maintaining a professional and unified look that aligns with your team's guidelines.
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute
Export your completed "multilingual team videos" in various aspect ratios, ready for effortless sharing and widespread internal distribution.

Simplify Complex Information

Use AI video to simplify intricate topics, making technical or compliance information easily digestible for all team members.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create multilingual team videos efficiently?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars and voice-over translation to quickly generate multilingual team videos. This ensures your content is localized and easily understood by global audiences, maintaining brand consistency across different regions.

What AI driven tools does HeyGen offer for streamlined video production?

HeyGen provides powerful AI driven tools, including text-to-video from script, AI voice actors, and an AI Captions Generator. These features automate the creation of engaging content, simplifying the entire video production process with precision and timing and synchronisation.

Does HeyGen provide features for maintaining brand consistency in video marketing?

Absolutely. HeyGen supports brand consistency with custom video templates and robust branding controls, including logos and color schemes. You can integrate your creative assets seamlessly to ensure all videos align with your marketing guidelines.

How do HeyGen's AI avatars enhance various types of educational and training videos?

HeyGen's realistic AI avatars are perfect for crafting engaging content like e-learning videos and onboarding modules. They provide a dynamic and professional presentation method, reducing the need for traditional video shoots and enabling easy updates for training.

