Easily Create Mentor Program Videos with AI
Empower your mentoring program. Craft engaging videos for high school students and professionals using realistic AI avatars to tell your story.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce a compelling 60-second video aimed at recruiting new professionals to serve as mentors, highlighting the rewarding experience of guiding young individuals towards careers in engineering or architecture. The tone should be professional yet warm, using HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver an authentic and consistent message from an experienced mentor, accompanied by an engaging voiceover.
Craft a polished 30-second video designed for program sponsors, demonstrating the tangible impact of their support through active jobsites and hands-on trades based projects undertaken by mentees. This video should adopt a professional and appreciative visual style, incorporating impactful short clips or high-quality photos seamlessly integrated via HeyGen's Media library/stock support, paired with inspiring instrumental music.
Create an informative 45-second video for high school students, educators, and parents, focusing on a specific skill developed within the mentoring program, such as project management or public speaking, and its relevance to the construction industry. The visual and audio style should be clear and educational, enhanced by HeyGen's Subtitles/captions for accessibility and reinforcement of key concepts.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Enhance Mentoring Program Engagement.
Increase mentor and mentee participation and knowledge retention with dynamic, personalized video content.
Expand Program Content for Mentees.
Develop and deliver a wider range of educational video modules to support high school students in their development.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen assist in creating compelling videos for a mentoring program?
HeyGen empowers you to create mentor program videos with ease, leveraging AI avatars and text-to-video from script capabilities. This allows mentors to share insights on topics like project management or the built environment, making the mentoring program more engaging for high school students.
What role do AI avatars play in producing effective mentor videos with HeyGen?
HeyGen's AI avatars provide a consistent and professional on-screen presence for mentor videos, ideal for explaining complex topics in engineering, architecture, or the construction industry. They help deliver clear messages without needing a human presenter on camera every time.
Can program sponsors customize videos for the CREATE Competition using HeyGen?
Absolutely. HeyGen offers branding controls, allowing program sponsors to incorporate logos and custom colors into their videos for the CREATE Competition. This ensures all mentoring program content, including those showcasing hands-on trades based projects, aligns perfectly with their brand identity.
Does HeyGen support diverse content for mentor videos, such as technical topics or public speaking tips?
Yes, HeyGen facilitates the creation of a wide range of mentor videos, from discussing project management to offering public speaking advice. With features like voiceover generation and automatic subtitles, HeyGen ensures all videos are accessible and effective for high school students.