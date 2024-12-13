Create Marketing Videos with Ease and Impact

Unlock the power of AI avatars to enhance your video branding and ensure brand consistency effortlessly.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Targeted at digital marketers, this 60-second video delves into the technical prowess of HeyGen's video editing tools. Highlighting the drag-and-drop functionality and voiceover generation, the video demonstrates how to efficiently produce professional-grade marketing videos. The visual style is clean and professional, with a crisp audio narration that guides viewers through the process.
For content creators eager to leverage social media, this 30-second video emphasizes the creative potential of HeyGen's stock footage and AI voice generator. The narrative is vibrant and fast-paced, appealing to a younger audience with its energetic visual style and upbeat music. The video illustrates how to quickly create marketing videos that are ready for social media sharing.
This 45-second video is crafted for brand managers focused on maintaining brand consistency across platforms. It highlights HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, showcasing how to transform written content into compelling video branding. The visual style is polished and cohesive, with a sophisticated audio backdrop that reinforces the brand's message.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Marketing Videos

Follow these four simple steps to craft engaging marketing videos using HeyGen's powerful tools.

Step 1
Create with Video Templates
Start by selecting from a variety of video templates that suit your marketing needs. These templates provide a solid foundation, allowing you to focus on creativity and brand consistency.
Step 2
Add AI Avatars and Voiceovers
Enhance your video by incorporating AI avatars and using the AI voice generator for seamless voiceover automation. This feature helps bring your script to life with professional narration.
Step 3
Apply Branding Controls
Ensure brand consistency by applying your logo, colors, and other branding elements. HeyGen's branding controls make it easy to maintain a cohesive look across all your marketing videos.
Step 4
Export and Share on Social Media
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired aspect ratio and share it directly on social media platforms. This step ensures your content reaches your audience effectively.

HeyGen empowers marketers to create marketing videos effortlessly with its advanced video editing tools and customizable video templates. Enhance your brand's presence using AI-driven features like AI avatars and voiceover automation for seamless video branding.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

Highlight customer achievements through personalized AI videos, enhancing brand credibility and connection.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create marketing videos efficiently?

HeyGen offers a powerful marketing video maker with drag-and-drop tools and AI avatars, allowing you to create engaging videos quickly. With customizable video templates and branding controls, you can ensure brand consistency across all your content.

What features does HeyGen provide for video branding?

HeyGen enhances video branding by offering custom templates and branding controls, such as logo and color integration. This ensures your marketing videos maintain a consistent brand identity.

Can HeyGen assist with voiceover automation in my videos?

Yes, HeyGen includes a sophisticated AI voice generator for voiceover automation, making it easy to add professional voiceovers to your videos without the need for external recording.

Does HeyGen support social media sharing for my videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen facilitates social media sharing by providing aspect-ratio resizing and export options, ensuring your videos are optimized for various platforms.

