Example Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second dynamic and friendly explainer video targeted at small business owners and marketing professionals, showcasing how HeyGen can create engaging videos to optimize their customer journey. Utilize the text-to-video from script feature to efficiently produce content that resonates.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 30-second modern and clean video for sales development representatives and marketing specialists, offering quick tips on using personalized video content to more effectively score your leads. The video should focus on concise advice, enhanced by clear voiceover generation to deliver the message.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 50-second crisp and professional video for marketing directors and business development managers, illustrating how HeyGen supports various aspects of lead generation. Employ visuals that include data visualization and ensure accessibility through the automatic generation of subtitles/captions.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Lead Scoring Videos

Leverage AI-powered tools like HeyGen to produce engaging, personalized videos that streamline your lead generation, track viewer engagement, and improve your sales funnel.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Outline the script for your lead scoring video, considering different stages of the customer journey to inform your personalized video content. Utilize HeyGen's templates & scenes or build a custom scene to align with your message.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar and Voiceover
Select an AI avatar that best represents your brand or message. Input your finalized script, and HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability will automatically generate a natural-sounding voiceover for your chosen AI avatar.
3
Step 3
Add Branding and Visuals
Incorporate your brand's unique identity using HeyGen's branding controls to add logos and adjust colors. Enhance your video with relevant stock media from the media library to make it more engaging and professional.
4
Step 4
Export and Integrate for Tracking
Export your completed lead scoring video using HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature. Integrate these videos into your marketing automation platforms to track engagement, enabling you to effectively score your leads based on viewer interactions.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging lead scoring videos?

HeyGen empowers you to easily create engaging lead scoring videos by transforming text into compelling AI Avatar performances. This allows your sales team to deliver personalized video content that captures attention and effectively guides leads through their buying cycle.

Can HeyGen personalize video content for different stages of the customer journey?

Absolutely. HeyGen's AI-powered tools enable the generation of tailored explainer videos for various stages of the customer journey, from initial lead generation to conversion. This supports your marketing automation efforts, making each video more relevant to the recipient.

What role do AI Avatars play in scoring leads with HeyGen?

HeyGen's realistic AI Avatars deliver your messages convincingly, creating a human-like connection in your lead scoring videos. This enhances engagement, providing valuable video engagement metrics to help you better understand and score your leads for effective lead generation.

How do AI-powered tools from HeyGen assist sales teams?

HeyGen's AI-powered tools streamline video creation for sales teams, allowing them to produce professional personalized video content quickly. This efficiency helps sales professionals focus on closing deals, supported by engaging videos that can even integrate into CRM for better tracking.

