Create Launch Readiness Videos for Seamless Product Adoption

Generate high-quality, engaging training videos quickly using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to simplify complex concepts.

330/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop an informative 45-second explainer video for product managers and customer success teams, simplifying complex concepts for an upcoming release. Employ HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to generate a calm and informative AI Voice Actor narration, complemented by sleek UI elements and automatic subtitles/captions to enhance understanding and retention.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a professional 60-second launch readiness video for internal teams and sales enablement, detailing new product functionalities and training materials. Leverage HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes and rich media library/stock support to create a visually consistent and authoritative presentation, featuring a clear and compelling script to ensure clear communication and enhance understanding.
Example Prompt 3
Design a dynamic 15-second teaser video tailored for social media managers and content creators, building excitement for a product update. Utilize HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize the engaging video for various platforms, featuring a brief AI avatar appearance and fast-paced edits with energetic music to captivate your audience quickly.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Launch Readiness Videos

Produce compelling launch readiness videos quickly and efficiently with HeyGen's AI-powered tools, ensuring your team is fully prepared for successful product releases.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by outlining your key messages for your launch. Utilize HeyGen's Text to Video Generator to instantly transform your content into initial video scenes, setting a strong foundation.
2
Step 2
Select Your Presenter and Visuals
Choose from a diverse range of AI Avatars to deliver your message with clarity and impact. Enhance your video by selecting relevant visuals from the media library to illustrate complex concepts clearly.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Voice
Refine your message by adding a realistic voiceover generated by an AI Voice Actor, ensuring clear and engaging narration for your launch readiness content.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Utilize Resizing Tools to optimize your video for various platforms and distribution channels. Export your final launch readiness video to confidently share it with your audience.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Clarify Complex Product Concepts

.

Simplify intricate product details and complex concepts into clear, engaging videos that enhance understanding across all stakeholders involved in the launch.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create compelling product launch videos?

HeyGen empowers you to "create professional-grade videos" for your product launch, transforming your go-to-market strategy. Utilize "AI Avatars" and the "Text to Video Generator" to quickly produce "high-quality, engaging videos" that "build excitement" and "captivate your audience" effectively.

What kind of AI Avatars does HeyGen offer for video creation?

HeyGen provides a diverse range of "AI Avatars" that can be customized to deliver your message with a "calm and informative AI Voice Actor". These "AI-powered tools" ensure your "explainer video" or "training videos" maintain a consistent and professional on-screen presence, simplifying complex concepts.

Is HeyGen's Text to Video Generator truly user-friendly?

Yes, HeyGen's "Text to Video Generator" is designed with a "user-friendly interface" to help you create "engaging videos in minutes". Simply input your "clear and compelling script", and HeyGen's advanced "AI-powered tools" will produce your video, complete with "multilingual voiceovers" if needed.

Can HeyGen be used for various video marketing needs?

Absolutely, HeyGen's versatile platform supports a wide range of "video marketing strategy" needs, from "create launch readiness videos" to "social media sharing" and "training videos". Leverage "HeyGen's Templates & scenes" and "resizing tools" to maximize your content's reach and impact, ensuring greater "audience engagement".

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo