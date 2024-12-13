Create Knowledge Base Training Videos for Better Support

Improve knowledge retention and customer experience with clear training videos, enhanced quickly using HeyGen's voiceover generation.

444/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a 60-second onboarding video aimed at new internal teams, introducing them to recent new releases and features of a core company tool. The video should adopt a dynamic and engaging visual style, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars to present key information in a modern, approachable manner, supported by upbeat background music to foster employee performance and quick learning.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 30-second video tutorial to improve knowledge retention for employees learning a complex system, focusing on a single step-by-step guide. The visual presentation should be highly clear, using concise animations or graphics to illustrate each action, complemented by HeyGen's subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and reinforce learning, making it an effective training video.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 90-second explainer video targeting existing customers to drive better engagement and foster customer loyalty by sharing valuable tips for maximizing product usage. The video should employ an inviting and visually rich graphic style using HeyGen's Templates & scenes for rapid creation, featuring a warm, encouraging voiceover, ensuring the content resonates and enhances the overall customer experience.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Knowledge Base Training Videos

Transform complex information into engaging, easy-to-understand training videos for your customer support and internal teams, boosting knowledge retention and self-service.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Start by defining your 'how-to processes' or outlining new features. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to transform your written content directly into an initial video draft, ensuring all key information is covered accurately.
2
Step 2
Generate Engaging Visuals
Bring your 'knowledge base videos' to life. Choose an expressive AI avatar to present your information, or record precise screencast videos to demonstrate product functionalities, making complex steps clear and engaging.
3
Step 3
Add Accessibility and Branding
Boost reach and comprehension by adding closed captioning. Utilize HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature to make your 'training videos' accessible to a wider audience, including those with hearing impairments or watching in noisy environments.
4
Step 4
Export and Integrate
Finalize your instructional content by exporting it for optimal playback. Use HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to prepare your video for seamless integration into your 'self-service knowledge base', providing instant visual support.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Clarify Complex Processes and Information

.

Transform intricate how-to processes and detailed information into clear, easy-to-understand knowledge base videos.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of knowledge base training videos?

HeyGen simplifies creating compelling knowledge base training videos by transforming text scripts into engaging video tutorials with AI avatars and voiceovers. This allows teams to quickly produce high-quality content for a self-service knowledge base without complex equipment or editing skills.

What role do HeyGen videos play in improving customer support?

HeyGen videos are pivotal for enhancing customer support and driving better engagement by providing clear, visual explanations for products and services. You can create step-by-step guides and explainer videos to address common queries, improving the overall customer experience and fostering knowledge retention.

Can HeyGen help internal teams with onboarding and training?

Absolutely, HeyGen is a powerful tool for internal teams to streamline onboarding videos and ongoing training programs. By generating consistent, high-quality video content, organizations can effectively communicate how-to processes and new releases, boosting employee performance and knowledge management across the board.

Does HeyGen offer features for accessibility and branding in training content?

Yes, HeyGen supports critical features like automated closed captioning and voiceover generation to ensure training videos are accessible to all users. Additionally, robust branding controls allow you to seamlessly integrate your company's logo and colors, maintaining a professional and consistent brand identity throughout your video tutorials.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo