Create Job Role Overview Videos: Attract Top Talent Fast

Elevate your talent acquisition and employer brand. Easily produce captivating video job ads with HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature for enhanced candidate engagement.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a sophisticated 60-second recruiting video tailored for experienced professionals in specialized fields, emphasizing the unique employer brand and career growth opportunities. Visually, this video should feature sleek motion graphics and professional interviews, set against an inspiring, confident audio track, utilizing one of HeyGen's pre-designed templates & scenes for a polished presentation. The objective is to communicate the company's value proposition and attract top-tier talent seeking long-term career development.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an informative 30-second job role overview video to significantly boost candidate engagement for a complex technical position, breaking down daily responsibilities and team dynamics. The visual aesthetic should be clean and diagrammatic, using on-screen text overlays and a concise, authoritative voice, easily created from a detailed script using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability. This video is designed to clarify the role's intricacies and captivate candidates who appreciate direct, factual communication.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a compelling 45-second video job ad aimed at a broad talent acquisition pool, highlighting immediate openings and company culture in an accessible format. The visual presentation should be bright and engaging, mixing diverse team member testimonials with relevant stock footage, accompanied by an energetic background score and essential subtitles/captions to ensure maximum reach and understanding across various viewing environments. This video aims to quickly inform and excite a wide range of potential applicants.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work



Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Job Role Overview Videos

Engage top talent and showcase your employer brand with dynamic video job descriptions, making your roles stand out to candidates.

1
Step 1
Create Your Engaging Script
Draft a compelling script for your job role overview. Utilize HeyGen's **Text-to-video from script** capability to seamlessly transform your written content into an engaging video, making your message clear and authentic.
2
Step 2
Choose a Template and Brand Your Video
Select from HeyGen's diverse **Templates & scenes** to establish the visual foundation for your video, applying your company's branding to strengthen your employer brand.
3
Step 3
Add Dynamic Voiceover and Captions
Enhance candidate engagement by generating professional narration using HeyGen's **Voiceover generation** capability, ensuring your message is clear and accessible.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Across Platforms
Finalize your video and leverage HeyGen's **Aspect-ratio resizing & exports** to optimize it for various platforms, ensuring your interactive job description is accessible on mobile devices.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Present authentic company culture videos

Illustrate your unique employer brand and workplace environment with authentic, AI-powered videos.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create compelling video job descriptions?

HeyGen enables you to effortlessly create professional video job descriptions using AI avatars and text-to-video technology, significantly enhancing candidate engagement. This accelerates your talent acquisition process and strengthens your employer brand.

What features does HeyGen offer to ensure my recruiting videos align with our employer brand?

HeyGen provides extensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo and brand colors directly into your recruiting videos. This ensures every video job ad authentically reflects your company's unique employer brand identity.

Can HeyGen simplify the process of creating job role overview videos without needing filming expertise?

Yes, HeyGen's platform streamlines content creation for job role overview videos, eliminating the need for complex filming tips or pre-production. You can generate engaging videos from a script, complete with voiceovers and subtitles, making it accessible for everyone.

Are HeyGen videos suitable for distribution across multiple channels and devices?

Yes, HeyGen enables you to optimize your video job ads with aspect-ratio resizing for perfect display on various platforms, including mobile devices and your YouTube channel. This ensures maximum reach and candidate engagement for your recruiting videos.

