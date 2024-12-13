Create It Onboarding Videos: Engage New Hires Effortlessly
Streamline your new hire journey with impactful, personalized videos, crafted effortlessly from script using HeyGen's text-to-video feature.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 60-second tutorial video aimed at new customers, explaining the initial steps of using our product. The visual and audio style should be clear and instructive, using animated graphics to highlight features, complemented by a professional voiceover generation that simplifies complex ideas, perfect for customer onboarding videos.
Produce a concise 30-second onboarding video showcasing the company's core values to potential candidates or new hires. Utilize dynamic templates & scenes to create an inspirational and impactful visual narrative, backed by motivational music and compelling imagery that embodies our positive company culture.
Design a 40-second personalized onboarding video for individual new hires, directly addressing them and outlining their first day or week. The aesthetic should be clean, modern, and personal, ensuring accessibility with automatically generated subtitles/captions that enhance understanding of crucial information for new hires.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Enhance New Hire Engagement and Retention with AI.
Drive higher engagement and improve long-term retention for new employees with AI-powered, dynamic onboarding videos.
Develop Scalable Onboarding Training Programs.
Efficiently create extensive video courses and tutorial videos to effectively onboard a growing number of new hires across global teams.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify creating effective onboarding videos?
HeyGen simplifies creating effective onboarding videos by leveraging AI avatars and text-to-video from script capabilities. Our platform allows you to quickly generate engaging content, even with no prior video editing skills, making it an ideal onboarding video maker for any organization.
Can HeyGen help personalize onboarding videos for new employees?
Absolutely! HeyGen enables you to create personalized onboarding videos that resonate with your new employees and foster a positive company culture. Utilize branding controls and customizable templates to tailor each video, making a lasting first impression.
What features make HeyGen an AI-driven platform for impactful onboarding videos?
HeyGen's AI-driven platform offers robust features like AI avatars, text-to-video generation, and voiceover capabilities, ensuring you create impactful videos efficiently. These tools help streamline your onboarding process, leading to improved engagement and long-term retention for your new hires.
Does HeyGen provide full customization options for employee onboarding videos?
Yes, HeyGen provides extensive full customization options to perfectly align your employee onboarding videos with your brand. With various video templates, branding controls, and a rich media library, you have unlimited video tools to craft unique and professional content.