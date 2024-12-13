Create It Onboarding Videos: Engage New Hires Effortlessly

Streamline your new hire journey with impactful, personalized videos, crafted effortlessly from script using HeyGen's text-to-video feature.

294/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second tutorial video aimed at new customers, explaining the initial steps of using our product. The visual and audio style should be clear and instructive, using animated graphics to highlight features, complemented by a professional voiceover generation that simplifies complex ideas, perfect for customer onboarding videos.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a concise 30-second onboarding video showcasing the company's core values to potential candidates or new hires. Utilize dynamic templates & scenes to create an inspirational and impactful visual narrative, backed by motivational music and compelling imagery that embodies our positive company culture.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 40-second personalized onboarding video for individual new hires, directly addressing them and outlining their first day or week. The aesthetic should be clean, modern, and personal, ensuring accessibility with automatically generated subtitles/captions that enhance understanding of crucial information for new hires.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Onboarding Videos

Streamline your employee or customer onboarding with engaging, personalized videos made effortlessly using our AI-driven platform.

1
Step 1
Select Your Template or Script
Start your onboarding video project by choosing from a variety of professional video templates or utilize AI-powered auto-generated scripts for quick content creation.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Visuals
Personalize your video by adding AI avatars, custom branding elements, and rich graphics to achieve full customization for your company's unique style.
3
Step 3
Generate Engaging Audio and Text
Enhance clarity with precise voiceover generation and automatically generated subtitles/captions to ensure your message is accessible and impactful.
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute
Finalize your onboarding video by exporting it in your desired aspect ratio, then seamlessly share it across various platforms to reach new employees effectively.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Rapidly Produce Engaging Onboarding Content

.

Quickly generate compelling microvideos and welcome video clips to introduce company culture and core values to new employees.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating effective onboarding videos?

HeyGen simplifies creating effective onboarding videos by leveraging AI avatars and text-to-video from script capabilities. Our platform allows you to quickly generate engaging content, even with no prior video editing skills, making it an ideal onboarding video maker for any organization.

Can HeyGen help personalize onboarding videos for new employees?

Absolutely! HeyGen enables you to create personalized onboarding videos that resonate with your new employees and foster a positive company culture. Utilize branding controls and customizable templates to tailor each video, making a lasting first impression.

What features make HeyGen an AI-driven platform for impactful onboarding videos?

HeyGen's AI-driven platform offers robust features like AI avatars, text-to-video generation, and voiceover capabilities, ensuring you create impactful videos efficiently. These tools help streamline your onboarding process, leading to improved engagement and long-term retention for your new hires.

Does HeyGen provide full customization options for employee onboarding videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides extensive full customization options to perfectly align your employee onboarding videos with your brand. With various video templates, branding controls, and a rich media library, you have unlimited video tools to craft unique and professional content.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo