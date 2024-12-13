Create International Marketing Videos for Global Success

Tailor global video content for every market with precise voiceover generation, ensuring cultural relevance and maximum impact.

442/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
For marketing managers in mid-sized companies, a compelling 45-second video would highlight the significant impact of international video content. Featuring dynamic, clean graphics and a confident, multicultural AI avatar, this presentation explains how customizing your content for every market dramatically boosts engagement and sales, made seamless through HeyGen's AI avatars for authentic global representation.
Example Prompt 2
Entrepreneurs and digital marketers eager to master how to create international video content for global business expansion can benefit from a 60-second explainer video. Employing a clear visual style with energetic background music, this video offers practical advice, emphasizing the crucial role of HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature to ensure accessibility and understanding across different linguistic groups and cultures.
Example Prompt 3
A sleek, modern 30-second marketing video is ideal for brand strategists and marketing agencies, showcasing various types of marketing videos that truly transform global business. This production incorporates diverse stock footage and a persuasive voiceover, powerfully leveraging HeyGen's Media library/stock support to source culturally relevant visuals that resonate with international audiences and enhance campaign effectiveness.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create International Marketing Videos

Learn how to effectively produce high-quality marketing videos tailored for global audiences, ensuring your message resonates across cultures with ease.

1
Step 1
Create Your Core Video Script
Develop a compelling script for your international marketing videos that has genuine international appeal. Use HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to effortlessly transform your text into engaging visual content.
2
Step 2
Select Culturally Relevant Avatars
To ensure you are tailoring video content for audiences around the world, select an AI avatar that visually represents your target market. HeyGen offers a diverse range of realistic and diverse presenters.
3
Step 3
Add Localized Voiceovers
Enhance your video by customizing your content for every market with relevant languages. Utilize HeyGen's Voiceover generation to add professional voiceovers in multiple languages to reach diverse audiences effectively.
4
Step 4
Apply Multilingual Subtitles
Ensure accessibility and clarity for your international marketing videos by adding subtitles. HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature allows you to generate and customize subtitles in various languages, maximizing global reach.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Localized Social Media Content

.

Craft engaging social media videos and clips optimized for international platforms and diverse cultural contexts, boosting worldwide brand presence.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of international marketing videos?

HeyGen revolutionizes the production of international marketing videos by allowing users to generate text-to-video content with AI avatars and localized voiceovers. This significantly streamlines the process of tailoring video content for audiences around the world, ensuring efficient global communication.

Can HeyGen help create video content that fits within specific cultural contexts?

Absolutely. HeyGen enables users to create video content that fits within their cultural context through diverse AI avatars and advanced voiceover generation in multiple languages. This ensures your message has genuine international appeal and resonates deeply with local audiences.

What types of marketing videos can be created with HeyGen for a global business?

For a global business, HeyGen supports the creation of diverse marketing videos, including engaging explainer videos, promotional content, and how-to marketing videos. Its comprehensive video content creation tools, such as templates and branding controls, make it ideal for various global campaigns.

How can HeyGen assist in customizing video content for every market?

HeyGen provides powerful tools to customize your content for every market, such as automatic subtitles/captions and aspect-ratio resizing for different platforms. This ensures your international video content is perfectly adapted and highly accessible to diverse global audiences.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo