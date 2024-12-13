Create Internal Newsletter Videos for Engaged Employees

Enhance employee engagement and simplify internal communications. Generate engaging video newsletters using AI-driven video creation for impactful company updates.

Example Prompt 1
For new hires, envision a 45-second internal communications video that warmly introduces them to the company culture and essential onboarding information. This welcoming and informative video should employ a clean visual style and clear voice, harnessing HeyGen's AI avatars to provide a consistent and friendly guide through their initial journey.
Example Prompt 2
What if you could spotlight a recent department achievement in a dynamic 30-second internal newsletter video, shared company-wide? Craft this engaging piece with visuals that highlight team members and projects, and leverage HeyGen's Templates & scenes to ensure a polished and professional presentation from the start.
Example Prompt 3
Boost employee productivity by developing a 45-second video newsletter filled with quick tips and best practices. Aimed at colleagues seeking skill enhancement, this modern, tutorial-style video should feature quick cuts and strong visual aids, utilizing HeyGen's subtitles/captions to guarantee universal accessibility and crystal-clear information delivery.
How to Create Internal Newsletter Videos

Effortlessly produce engaging video newsletters to boost employee engagement and streamline your internal communications with intuitive AI tools.

Step 1
Create from a Template
Select from a variety of professional "Video Templates" to quickly start your internal newsletter. Each template is designed to simplify video creation for company updates.
Step 2
Customize Your Content
Input your text and choose from a diverse selection of realistic "AI avatars" to present your message. You can also upload your own media to personalize scenes.
Step 3
Enhance with Accessibility Features
Automatically generate accurate "subtitles and captions" for all your videos, ensuring your internal newsletter is accessible and inclusive for every employee.
Step 4
Distribute and Engage
Export your final video in various aspect ratios, ready to be seamlessly integrated into your existing platforms to amplify your "internal communications" strategy.

Inspire and Motivate Your Team

Share inspiring messages and company achievements through engaging video newsletters to foster a positive and connected work environment.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance engagement in internal newsletter videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create engaging video newsletters using AI Avatars and customizable video scenes. This AI-driven approach transforms routine company updates into dynamic content, significantly boosting employee engagement within internal communications.

What is the simplest method to create internal newsletter videos using HeyGen?

HeyGen simplifies creating internal newsletter videos with its text-to-video from script functionality. You can quickly generate professional video newsletters, streamlining your internal communications process and saving valuable time.

Does HeyGen support adding captions and diverse language options for video newsletters?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust support for subtitles and captions, including an AI Captions Generator, to ensure accessibility. Additionally, you can utilize multilingual voiceovers to effectively reach a global workforce with your internal communications.

How does HeyGen help ensure brand consistency for internal video communications?

HeyGen offers powerful branding controls, allowing you to integrate your company logo and colors into all your video newsletters. You can select from various Video Templates and customize scenes to maintain a consistent and professional look across all your internal communications.

