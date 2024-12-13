Create Internal Launch Videos: Boost Team Engagement Instantly

Transform your internal communications. Easily create engaging product launch videos and company updates with professional text-to-video from script.

Example Prompt 1
Develop an intriguing 30-second teaser video for company-wide employees, building excitement around an upcoming internal initiative with a sleek, mysterious visual and cinematic audio style, crafting the narrative effectively through HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature and ensuring clarity with automated subtitles/captions.
Example Prompt 2
Design a welcoming 45-second internal video for new hires, introducing a crucial company tool by storytelling its benefits in a friendly and informative manner with calm background music and a warm visual aesthetic, leveraging HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes and media library/stock support for a professional look.
Example Prompt 3
Create a concise 90-second explainer video for department heads and stakeholders, detailing the new internal video marketing strategy with a clear, authoritative visual approach and a professional voiceover, ensuring optimal viewing across various platforms by using HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Internal Launch Videos

Quickly produce engaging internal launch videos that inform and excite your team about new products or features, ensuring clarity and consistent brand messaging.

1
Step 1
Plan Your Narrative and Script
Develop a clear message for your internal audience, outlining key features and benefits. Utilize HeyGen's Templates & scenes to structure your video efficiently, incorporating your desired storytelling elements.
2
Step 2
Select an AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to represent your brand or team member. This helps personalize your internal communication and maintains a consistent visual presence for your product launch videos.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Video Content
Input your script, generate voiceovers, and add visual assets. Apply your brand's colors and logos using Branding controls to ensure your internal videos align with your company's identity.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Creation
Finalize your video by adding subtitles or captions. Then, use Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to download your internal launch video in the desired format, ready for distribution to your team.

Quickly Create Engaging Internal Launch Clips

Produce captivating short-form videos and announcements in minutes to share key updates and build excitement among internal stakeholders.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen accelerate the creation of impactful product launch videos?

HeyGen significantly streamlines the process to create product launch videos. By utilizing AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, you can transform scripts into professional, engaging launch videos quickly, enhancing your overall video marketing strategy.

Can HeyGen be used to create internal videos while maintaining brand consistency?

Yes, HeyGen is perfect for generating a variety of internal videos, such as training or company updates. Our branding controls allow you to seamlessly incorporate your brand identity, including logos and colors, across all your internal communications.

What types of videos can HeyGen produce to support a comprehensive video marketing strategy?

HeyGen empowers you to create diverse content essential for a robust video marketing strategy, including explainer videos, app videos, and product overview videos. You can also generate teaser videos designed to capture your target audience's attention and include clear calls to action.

How does HeyGen ensure the quality and adaptability of my video content for various platforms?

HeyGen ensures high-quality output through features like voiceover generation, automatic subtitles/captions, and instant editing. Additionally, aspect-ratio resizing and mobile optimization options make your videos adaptable and accessible across all platforms.

