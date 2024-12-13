Create Internal Launch Videos: Boost Team Engagement Instantly
Transform your internal communications. Easily create engaging product launch videos and company updates with professional text-to-video from script.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Develop an intriguing 30-second teaser video for company-wide employees, building excitement around an upcoming internal initiative with a sleek, mysterious visual and cinematic audio style, crafting the narrative effectively through HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature and ensuring clarity with automated subtitles/captions.
Design a welcoming 45-second internal video for new hires, introducing a crucial company tool by storytelling its benefits in a friendly and informative manner with calm background music and a warm visual aesthetic, leveraging HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes and media library/stock support for a professional look.
Create a concise 90-second explainer video for department heads and stakeholders, detailing the new internal video marketing strategy with a clear, authoritative visual approach and a professional voiceover, ensuring optimal viewing across various platforms by using HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Boost Internal Training for Product Launches.
Enhance employee understanding and retention of new product features with engaging AI-powered training videos for internal launches.
Motivate Internal Teams with Engaging Launch Announcements.
Create compelling, inspiring videos to energize and align your internal teams around new product initiatives and company milestones.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen accelerate the creation of impactful product launch videos?
HeyGen significantly streamlines the process to create product launch videos. By utilizing AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, you can transform scripts into professional, engaging launch videos quickly, enhancing your overall video marketing strategy.
Can HeyGen be used to create internal videos while maintaining brand consistency?
Yes, HeyGen is perfect for generating a variety of internal videos, such as training or company updates. Our branding controls allow you to seamlessly incorporate your brand identity, including logos and colors, across all your internal communications.
What types of videos can HeyGen produce to support a comprehensive video marketing strategy?
HeyGen empowers you to create diverse content essential for a robust video marketing strategy, including explainer videos, app videos, and product overview videos. You can also generate teaser videos designed to capture your target audience's attention and include clear calls to action.
How does HeyGen ensure the quality and adaptability of my video content for various platforms?
HeyGen ensures high-quality output through features like voiceover generation, automatic subtitles/captions, and instant editing. Additionally, aspect-ratio resizing and mobile optimization options make your videos adaptable and accessible across all platforms.