Create Internal Communications Training Videos

Boost engagement and information retention by transforming scripts into compelling videos using AI avatars.

362/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a dynamic 45-second company culture video aimed at all employees, focusing on recent achievements to boost employee engagement. The visual and audio style should be uplifting and energetic, incorporating vibrant stock footage from HeyGen's Media library/stock support, enhanced by a professional Voiceover generation to narrate success stories.
Example Prompt 2
Create a 90-second training video for specific department teams, detailing new best practices to improve information retention. The video requires an instructive and concise visual style, incorporating on-screen examples and clear subtitles/captions generated by HeyGen, utilizing HeyGen's Templates & scenes for a consistent and engaging learning experience.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a 75-second internal communication video explaining a new company strategy, targeting both leadership and all employees. The tone should be authoritative yet approachable, with a conversational audio style. Use HeyGen's Text-to-video from script for a smooth delivery and ensure optimal viewing across various platforms by leveraging Aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Internal Communications Training Videos

Develop engaging and effective training content for your employees quickly and efficiently, ensuring clear information retention and a strong internal communication video strategy.

1
Step 1
Select Your Video Strategy
Begin by defining your internal communication video strategy. Choose from a variety of professional templates & scenes designed to simplify your creative process and ensure brand consistency across your training videos.
2
Step 2
Create Content with AI
Input your training script and watch as our powerful text-to-video from script feature transforms your text into engaging video content, saving time on recording and editing.
3
Step 3
Optimize for Clarity and Reach
Enhance clarity and improve information retention for all employees by easily adding accurate subtitles/captions. This ensures your message is accessible and understood across diverse learning styles.
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute Your Training
Finalize your training videos by using aspect-ratio resizing & exports to prepare them for various internal platforms. Distribute your polished content effectively to your teams.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Rapidly Create Dynamic Internal Communications

.

Quickly produce engaging internal communication videos, such as announcements or short training clips, in minutes with AI.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen elevate your internal communications videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create compelling internal communications videos efficiently, transforming text into engaging video content with AI avatars and customizable templates. This approach helps integrate video seamlessly into your internal communication video strategy, fostering more effective communication.

Can HeyGen simplify the process of creating training videos for employee onboarding?

Yes, HeyGen significantly simplifies making training videos and employee onboarding content by allowing you to generate professional video tutorials with AI avatars from text or documents. This ensures consistent messaging and improves information retention for new hires and skill development.

What role does HeyGen play in enhancing employee engagement and company culture through video?

HeyGen enables the creation of personalized and engaging company culture videos and leadership updates, allowing for authentic storytelling even without a studio. By leveraging custom AI avatars and creative tools, HeyGen helps you produce memorable videos that foster stronger employee engagement.

How does HeyGen's AI video tool improve information retention in internal communications?

HeyGen's AI video tool enhances information retention by transforming complex text into dynamic, visually rich video presentations with AI avatars and subtitles. With features like one-click translation, it supports different learning styles and asynchronous communication, making critical information more accessible and memorable for employees globally.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo