Create Internal Communications Training Videos
Boost engagement and information retention by transforming scripts into compelling videos using AI avatars.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce a dynamic 45-second company culture video aimed at all employees, focusing on recent achievements to boost employee engagement. The visual and audio style should be uplifting and energetic, incorporating vibrant stock footage from HeyGen's Media library/stock support, enhanced by a professional Voiceover generation to narrate success stories.
Create a 90-second training video for specific department teams, detailing new best practices to improve information retention. The video requires an instructive and concise visual style, incorporating on-screen examples and clear subtitles/captions generated by HeyGen, utilizing HeyGen's Templates & scenes for a consistent and engaging learning experience.
Develop a 75-second internal communication video explaining a new company strategy, targeting both leadership and all employees. The tone should be authoritative yet approachable, with a conversational audio style. Use HeyGen's Text-to-video from script for a smooth delivery and ensure optimal viewing across various platforms by leveraging Aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Streamline Internal Training Course Creation.
Quickly produce a high volume of engaging internal training videos to educate your workforce efficiently.
Enhance Employee Training Engagement.
Utilize AI to create dynamic training videos that improve employee engagement and boost information retention.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen elevate your internal communications videos?
HeyGen empowers you to create compelling internal communications videos efficiently, transforming text into engaging video content with AI avatars and customizable templates. This approach helps integrate video seamlessly into your internal communication video strategy, fostering more effective communication.
Can HeyGen simplify the process of creating training videos for employee onboarding?
Yes, HeyGen significantly simplifies making training videos and employee onboarding content by allowing you to generate professional video tutorials with AI avatars from text or documents. This ensures consistent messaging and improves information retention for new hires and skill development.
What role does HeyGen play in enhancing employee engagement and company culture through video?
HeyGen enables the creation of personalized and engaging company culture videos and leadership updates, allowing for authentic storytelling even without a studio. By leveraging custom AI avatars and creative tools, HeyGen helps you produce memorable videos that foster stronger employee engagement.
How does HeyGen's AI video tool improve information retention in internal communications?
HeyGen's AI video tool enhances information retention by transforming complex text into dynamic, visually rich video presentations with AI avatars and subtitles. With features like one-click translation, it supports different learning styles and asynchronous communication, making critical information more accessible and memorable for employees globally.